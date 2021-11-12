Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (1 – 7 November 2021)

IN THIS ISSUE

22,260 people assessed to be in need of winter assistance in the South

Over 95,000 people receive food aid in the North-east

3,038 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance in the North

147,847 people receive humanitarian assistance in the East

13,769 people in need of winterisation assistance in the West

1,671 IDPs receive cash assistance in Khost Province in the Centre

South: 22,260 people assessed to be in need of winter assistance

During the reporting period, 16 civilians including women and children were injured by abandoned Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and Unexploded Ordnance (UXOs) in rural areas in Kandahar Province.

According to initial reports, 260 families (approximately 1,820 people) who were previously displaced by insecurity and conflict in Zaranj City, Nimroz Province. Response is planned following a needs assessment.

Needs assessments to identify people in need of winter aid are ongoing across the south. As of 4 November, 3,180 families (approximately 22,260 people) were identified to receive winter support in Kandahar, Hilmand, Uruzgan and Zabul provinces. During the reporting period, the UN distributed cash to 1,358 vulnerable people in Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces in need of winter support so they can heat their homes and buy warm clothes.

On 2 November, the Wesh border (Spin Boldak) with Pakistan was reopened for civilian and commercial truck movements. On 2 November, 11,368 Afghans reportedly crossed the border. From 1 to 31 October, 72,874 people returned from Iran through Milak border to Zaranj city in Nimroz Province. Out of the above-mentioned deportees/returnees, 5,993 received assistance from humanitarian partners present in the transit centre.

Between, 31 October and 2 November, a three-day joint field mission was conducted in Zaranj city, Nimroz province to assess the overall humanitarian situation and humanitarian needs. The team also visited Milak border crossing, monitored activities and discussed the gaps/needs of internally displaced person (IDP) returnees and other vulnerable people with humanitarian partners and authorities.