Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (1 - 7 March 2021)

South: Fighting impacting access to health services

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued with a reported increase in armed conflict in Kandahar,

Zabul and Hilmand provinces.

In Kandahar province, military operations continued in Panjwayi and Zheray district and Arghandab district. Airstrikes and clearing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs were reported in Deh Lahore, Nagahan and Samy Qalacha area in Arghandab. According to health partners, IEDs and artillery fire have been hindering access to health services in contested district. On 1 March, an IED reportedly detonated next to a health centre in Panjwayi which resulted in damages the building. A rocket reported landed in another health centre in the same district causing damage to the doors and windows. On 1 March, an ambulance reported came under gunfire while travelling from Hadira to Kondalan in Arghandab district.

In Hilmand, airstrikes and fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Nahr-e-Saraj, Sangin and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. In the previous week, several airstrikes were reported in Shakar Shela area in Sangin, Bandi Bark and Mahajirin in Nahr-e-Saraj and Khosrabad in Nawa-e-Barakzaiy district. ANSF authorities reported that more than 50 IEDs were cleared in the province. Several IEDs and targeted killings were reported in Lashkargah reportedly killing National Directorate of Security officials and wounding eight civilians including a woman and children.

On 3 March, mixed food distribution for 5,508 vulnerable families (38,556 people) began in Tirinkot, Uruzgan Province through WFP’s seasonal support programme.

An NGO distributed cash aid for shelter to 120 vulnerable displaced families (840 people). The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority provided 1,017 IDP families (7,119 people) with relief items and cash aid in Arghandab, Zharey and Panjwayi districts, Kandahar province. Provincial authorities in Zabul started cash-based assistance for 450 families (3,150 people) in protracted displacement in Qalat district. Interagency assessment teams have identified 204 people in Hilmand and 770 people in Kandahar who are in need of aid, with assessment ongoing.

North-east: Civilians killed and injured by fightng and avalanches

The security situation remains volatile. Avalanches in Badakhshan province reportedly killed 14 people and injured four others. Three civilians were wounded in Takhar province at an illegal checkpoint. Traveling to hard-to-reach areas remained a challenge for humanitarian and health care workers. Humanitarian assistance reached 682 families displaced by conflict, (4,774 people) and winterization assistance reached 872 vulnerable families (about 6,104 people).

East: Thousands of IDPs in needs of aid, assessments ongoing

The overall security situation in the east especially Jalalabad City remained volatile. Ongoing ANSF military clearing operations and airstrikes continued with reports of newly displaced people continuing to arrive in safer places in Khogyani, Surkhrod, Behsud districts and Jalalabad City. As of 4 March, local authorities in Nangarhar reported a cumulative 10,837 families (75,859 people) as displaced. To date, about 36,000 people have been assessed by interagency teams — about 13,000 have been recommended to receive immediate humanitarian assistance.

Out of 21,350 people assessed this week, 17,199 people were recommended to receive aid. A total of 29,141 people received humanitarian assistance including: 1,862 new IDPs; 11,072 vulnerable people from the host community and 16,208 people who receive unconditional seasonal food rations. Health partners provides outpatient health services to 10,588 returnees, IDPs, and host community; and 7,752 children were vaccinated for OPV, IPV and measles including OPV vaccination at the Torkham Border. This week, 11 Mobile Health Teams provided nutrition aid to people displaced by conflict and natural hazards in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Of the 1,789 children screened, 33 suffered from SAM and 90 suffered from MAM. A total of 602 pregnant and lactating women received counseling services. A UN agency provided 257 hygiene kits to recent IDPs from Sherzad, Hesarak and Khogyani districts.

West: Security remains unstable, several civilians injured

On 3 March, a security operation that resulted in an exchange of gunfire in Hirat city resulted in several casualties including some 25 civilians wounded. All roads connecting to Saghar district in Ghor reportedly remained blocked with negotiation ongoing to reopen the roads. A total of 21 people affected by heavy rainfall in villages of Chaghcharan city were assessed as being in need of food, relief items and shelter which will be addressed by the UN and local authorities. Following the previous week’s assessments, humanitarians are providing aid to 889 people displaced by conflict in Ghor province.

Due to low precipitation and the absence of district level information, a drought assessment will be conducted by humanitarian organisations to identify high-risk districts which will be coupled with a scaled-up food distribution to take place in the coming weeks.

Centre: Assessments ongoing for a reported 3.430 IDPs

The security situation remained volatile with security incidents reported in Kabul, Logar, Maydan Wardak, Kapisa, Khost, Ghazni and Paktika provinces. Main highways linking Kabul to Jalalabad, Logar and Ghazni remained insecure. Five civilians were reportedly killed and ten injured in Kabul and Ghazni provinces

A total of 266 IDPs received humanitarian assistances in Kabul and Kapisa provinces, while needs assessments are ongoing for a reported 3,430 IDPs in Kapisa and Bamyan provinces. Furthermore, 6,426 people received winter assistance in Kabul, Ghazni and Daykundi provinces.

North: 22 health facilities remained closed in Samangan

The security situation remained volatile with the most security incidents occurring in Faryab and Balkh provinces. In Samangan province, 22 health facilities have remained closed since 4 November 2021 which is hindering the provision of health and nutrition services in the province. Samangan is already in the emergency food insecurity phase (IPC 4).

Interagency teams identified 1,064 people displaced by conflict to receive humanitarian aid.