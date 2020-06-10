Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (1 – 7 June 2020)

Northeast: Over 10,000 people received humanitarian assistance

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Kunduz provinces.

On 1 June, six civilians were killed and five others wounded when their vehicle was hit by a roadside improvised explosive device (IED) detonation in Jungle Bashi area in Khan Abad district of Kunduz province, according to reports.

Flash floods affected 180 families (about 1,260 people) in Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces. Interagency assessment teams were deployed to assess their humanitarian needs.

Humanitarian assistance reached 1,582 people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Takhar and Badakhshan provinces. In addition, 1,270 vulnerable families (about 8,890 people) received humanitarian assistance in Kunduz province.

East: Over 15,000 people received humanitarian assistance

The security situation across the east remains volatile and fighting continued between the ANSF and an NSAG in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. On 2 June, two children were reportedly injured by an unexploded ordnance while playing in the Sara Qala area in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar province.

In Kunar province, 532 people affected by conflict received relief items, food, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and cash assistance. Also, 14,623 people received food under WFP’s seasonal support programme in Nuristan province. In Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, 6,412 people were identified to receive food in the coming days under WFP’s seasonal support programme.

In addition, 4,592 returnees, internally displaced persons (IDPs) and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services. A total of 219 children were vaccinated for polio and measles.

North: Over 9,000 people received humanitarian assistance in Faryab

In the reporting period, the number of security incidents affecting civilians increased in Balkh, Faryba, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces.

Interagency assessment teams verified 4,655 people affected by conflict in Balkh, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces to receive humanitarian aid in the coming days. In addition, 310 families (about 2,170 people) affected by landslides received humanitarian assistance in Faryab province.

On 4 June, 1,000 families (7,000 people) who were identified as COVID-19 impacted families in May received cash for food from WFP in Maymana city, Faryab province.

South: Civilians were reportedly injured and killed by IED detonations

The security situation is calmer in the south compared to previous weeks. However, civilian casualties due to IED detonations remain a big humanitarian concern in the region. Twenty-one civilians were reportedly wounded or killed by IED detonations in Kandahar province. This included nine civilians, including women and children, who were killed in Bagh areas of Arghestan when their vehicle was hit by an IED detonation. Five others were wounded in the incident. Seven civilians were reportedly wounded in Shah Wali Kot and Miyanshin districts in Kandahar province when their vehicles were hit by IED detonations in Neka Shela and Tanabcha villages.

According to initial reports, more than 800 people were displaced from various districts in Hilmand province because of fighting in the past month. OCHA is triangulating the information and will take necessary actions to conduct a needs assessment.

WFP started distributing food for 19,079 households (133,553 people) in Hilmand, Kandahar, Nimroz and Zabul provinces. Interagency assessment teams continued to identify the people affected by conflict in Nad-e-Ali, Hilmand province.

On 2 June, 3,500 vulnerable people affected by COVID-19 lockdowns received food baskets from a private business group in Zabul province.

Centre: Over 36,000 people received humanitarian aid

The security situation remained unstable across the centre. On 2 June, two people were killed and two others injured after a bomb planted in a mosque in Kabul exploded. Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K) claimed responsibility for this attack.

During the reporting period, 280 people affected by conflict were identified by interagency assessment teams in Parwan province to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

WFP provided cash for food to 36,085 vulnerable people in Kabul and Maidan Wardak provinces and will assist a further 32,000 people in Paktika in the coming days.

West: Over 100,000 IDPs will receive food assistance in Hirat

During the reporting period, the security situation remained unstable across the west. According to initial reports, ongoing fighting resulted in small-scale displacement across the region.

From 31 May to 6 June, 6,774 undocumented returnees came back from Iran, of whom 1,093 people (16 per cent) received humanitarian assistance at the point of entry and a transit centre in Hirat city. The number of returns in the reporting period increased compared to the same period last week which was attributed to the Eid holidays.

In Ghor and Hirat provinces, humanitarian partners assessed and assisted 314 people (50 families) affected by conflict and natural disasters. Interagency teams are also conducting needs assessments of people affected by conflict in Badghis and Farah provinces.

Over 100,000 IDPs living in informal sites in Hirat province will receive cash for food as part of humanitarian partners support for the Government-led COVID-19 response.