Afghanistan: Weekly Humanitarian Update (1 – 7 February 2021)

South: Fighting intensified, 1,660 IDPs received humanitarian assistance

Fighting between Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and a non-state armed group (NSAG) continued in Hilmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces.

In Kandahar province, fighting was reported in Arghandab, Panjwayi and some parts of Maywand and Dand districts. According to government officials, 800 families (approximately 5,600 people) were displaced by fighting in Arghandab district in the past month. The Operational Coordination Team in Kandahar is working with local authorities to assess the needs of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In Uruzgan province, clashes between ANSF and an NSAG intensified in Dehrawud, Gizab and Tirinkot districts. On 2 February, two civilians were reportedly killed, and one person wounded when a rocket landed in a civilian residence in Dehrawud district. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) attacks continued to pose a threat to civilian movements across the south and increased the vulnerability of IDPs in protracted displacement who are unable to access employment opportunities.

In Hilmand province, fighting between ANSF and an NSAG increased with airstrikes reported in Nahr-e-Saraj and Nawa-e-Barakzaiy districts. Humanitarian implications including displacement in affected districts are being assessed by interagency teams, who are also assessing needs in Lashkargah.

The UN supported the construction of a 600m flood-retention wall in Police District 9 in Kandahar city which protect 300 households from floods. A UN agency provided warm clothes to 300 vulnerable children in Tirinkot district, Uruzgan province. Interagency assessment teams reached 1,660 IDPs with food, household items, WASH, cash and winterisation assistance. Also, 1,837 displaced people were identified by interagency assessment teams to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Kandahar province.

North-east: 14,833 people received humanitarian assistance

Fighting between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. In Kunduz province, approximately 4,879 people were reportedly displaced by ongoing fighting. Four civilians were reportedly killed in Imam Sahib district in Kunduz province and one person was killed in Raghestan district in Badakhshan province due to fighting. Illegal check points across the north-east hindered the implementation of humanitarian activities.

Humanitarian assistance reached approximately 14,833 people affected by conflict in Baghlan, Kunduz and Takhar provinces. Assessment teams identified 1,134 people displaced by conflict in Badakhshan, Baghlan and Kunduz provinces to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days.

East: Almost 26,000 people received humanitarian assistance

Clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in the east mainly in Sherzad and Hesarak districts of Nangarhar province. According to local authorities, around 4,000 people were forced to flee their homes to safe areas within Khogyani, Surkh Rod, Behsud and Jalalabad districts in Nangarhar province. Interagency teams are conducting need assessments to respond to the immediate humanitarian needs of displaced people.

Interagency assessment teams identified 23,842 people to receive immediate humanitarian assistance. A total of 25,963 people received humanitarian assistance — among them are 364 newly displaced people, 175 people affected by natural disasters, 700 IDPs in prolonged displacement, 3,836 vulnerable people in host communities and 21,518 people who receive seasonal support and food aid in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 9,650 returnees, IDPs, and people from host communities were reached with emergency outpatient health services; and 660 children were vaccinated to protect them against polio and measles. This week, 10 mobile health teams provided nutrition support to people affected by conflict and natural disasters in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces. Among 2,098 children under five screened, 62 children suffered from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and 194 children suffered from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM). The severe cases were admitted to the therapeutic feeding centres for treatment.

West: Fighting continued causing civilian casualties

The security situation remained unstable with continued military operations in Badghis, Hirat, Farah and Ghor provinces. On 2 February, three civilians were reportedly killed when a mortar landed in a private residence in Shindand district, Hirat province.

During the reporting period, 400 people displaced by conflict were assessed by interagency assessment teams and will receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Farah province. Needs assessments of approximately 3,570 people affected by conflict continued in Badghis, Ghor, Hirat and Farah provinces.

Centre: 16,975 people received winter assistance

The security situation remained unstable in the centre. Fighting and IED attacks were reported in Kabul, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Khost, Ghazni, Paktika and Paktya provinces. This week, 448 people displaced by conflict received humanitarian assistance in Khost province. Also, 16,975 people received humanitarian assistance for winter in Bamyan, Maidan Wardak, Parwan and Paktya provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 10,797 people to receive winter assistance in the coming days in Daykundi and Kapisa provinces. In addition, the Government will provide winter assistance to 3,500 people in the coming days in Ghazni province. Needs assessments of people in need of winter support are ongoing across the central part of the country.

North: 1,176 people identified to receive humanitarian assistance

Armed clashes between ANSF and an NSAG continued in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan and Samangan provinces. Interagency assessment teams identified 1,176 people affected by conflict to receive humanitarian assistance in the coming days in Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan and Sar-e-Pul provinces. A total of 672 vulnerable people including IDPs received winter support in Sar-e-Pul province. Furthermore, 8,050 returnees and IDPs in protracted displacement received cash for food under from an NGO in Faryab province.