Afghanistan Weekly Field Report | 4 June - 10 June 2018

Key issues in the past week:

• Conflict forced 8,600 people from their homes across the country, according to initial reports.

• More than 9,500 people returned Afghanistan from abroad during the past week.

• 244 survivors of Gender Based Violence were assisted by Cluster-partners.

• More than 40,000 people received aid across the country from some 20 humanitarian partners.

Countrywide conflict displacement

A total of 127,045 people has been verified as having displaced by conflict in 2018, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). This is up by more than 10,000 people compared to the previous week. The DTS tracks displacements based on humanitarian assessments.

Conflict Displacement Alerts (see map)

Conflict displacement alerts are shared based on initial information received from the ground. Numbers can change as more information becomes available.

Eastern Region: Nearly 3,500 people have been displaced in Dehbala district of Nangarhar Province due to ongoing military operations. Further, some 300 people were displaced within Pachieragam district, Nangarhar, according to initial reports from the ground. In addition, according to authorities in Kunar, Nangarhar and Nuristan provinces, more than 2,600 people have recently been displaced due to insecurity and intimidation in the three provinces.

Northern & North-Eastern Region: No significant new displacements have been reported in past week, whereas more than 4,800 recently displaced people were identified as being vulnerable in humanitarian assessments and recommended for assistance in Badakhshan, Baghlan, Faryab, Jawzjan, Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul and Takhar provinces.

Southern Region: Due to ongoing clashes between Afghan military and members of armed groups, some 900 people displaced in Uruzgan, 1,125 in Hilmand and some 375 people in Zabul province. Due to the ongoing fighting, three health facilities in Daychopan district of Zabul were closed down temporarily.