Afghanistan Weekly Field Report | 4 - 11 March 2018

Countrywide Conflict Displacement

According to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS), 30,672 people have been displaced by conflict since the beginning of the year. The provinces sheltering the highest number of displaced families are Kunduz with 13,615 IDPs, followed by neighbouring Takhar with 4,760 IDPs.

Central Region: In the past week, 1,680 people have reportedly newly arrived in Kabul from Logar, Kapisa, Wardak and Baghlan provinces due to an increase of armed conflict incidents with the end of winter. Nearly 2,500 people have reportedly been displaced to four districts of Parwan Province from Kapisa, Laghman, Nuristan and Samangan provinces due to armed conflict in their villages.

Northern/North Eastern: No significant displacements have been signalled from the two regions during the reporting period.

Eastern: No new significant displacements have been reported from the Eastern Region in the past week. Following an interagency needs assessment in Alingar and Mehtarlam districts of Laghman Province, more than 3,000 people or 800 families recently displaced by conflict were identified for humanitarian assistance. The families had been displaced in the last week of February due to clashes between armed groups, followed by clearing operations by Afghan military forces.

Southern/South Eastern: No significant displacements have been reported from the Southern and South Eastern regions.

Western: According to initial reports, some 450 displaced people arrived in Hirat City from within the province and from Faryab and Badghis provinces. Nearly 300 people reportedly arrived in Qalae-Naw from within Badghis Province and more than 550 people were displaced toe Farah City from Farah Province.

Natural Disasters and Health Alerts

More than 850 people were affected by a flash flood in Farah Province. WFP provided food and DRC-DDG provided cash to 32 severely affected families or 224 people. In Kunar, IMC distributed NFIs including two tents to 35 people of 5 families affected by rainfall in Watapur and Dara-e-Pec districts.