Afghanistan Weekly Field Report (3 - 9 September 2018)

Key issues in the past week:

The drought has displaced a total of 275,000 people, 52,000 people more than conflict in 2018.

In Qala-e-Naw, partners are ramping up assistance across all sectors and deploy additional staff.

Health authorities in Hirat report a spike of cases of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever.

9,700 New IDPs reported in the past week

222,500 Total verified IDPs in 2018

63,000 People assisted

Countrywide conflict displacement

A total of 222,494 people has been verified as having been displaced by conflict in 2018, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). Compared to the same period of the past year, conflict displacement is 25 per cent of lower this year.

Conflict Displacement Alerts (see map & remark on p.2)

Central Region: Some 130 people arrived in Kabul, according to authorities, reportedly displaced from insecure districts in Kapisa, Logar, Nangarhar and Wardak provinces.

Eastern Region: Authorities in Nangarhar reported the displacement of nearly 3,400 people within the province, largely due to threats and intimidation by armed groups.

Southern Region: According to ground information, fighting displaced some 2,900 people within Nad-e-Ali district, Hilmand, and to the provincial capital Lashkargah. In Kandahar City, Kandahar, authorities reported the arrival of 2,700 people from Hilmand, Uruzgan and Ghazni provinces and from Khakrez district in Kandahar.

Western Region: Fighting in four districts of Ghor Province has reportedly displaced 150 people to Chaghcharan City. In Farah City, Faryab, joint assessment teams identified 580 displaced people, recently displaced by conflict.

Health Update

Health authorities in Hirat report a spike of ten cases of Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF). Since May, cases have peaked in Hirat and Kabul provinces and by 1 September, WHO reported a total of 357 cases in 2018, including 42 deaths. Though the majority of cases is reported from Hirat and Kabul, the spread of the disease to 29 provinces is concerning for public health authorities, especially as many of the provinces are also drought affected. The Ministry of Public Health with support from WHO is training doctors and antiviral drugs are being distributed and the surveillance enhanced.

Drought Update (see response section)

In the past week, another 120,000 people have arrived in Qala-e-Naw City, Badghis, due to the drought. In Kandahar, assessment teams verified the arrival of 2,800 drought-displaced people from Badghis and Ghor and 1,400 in the district centre of Maiwand, Kandahar. The total displacement due to the drought has reached a total of 275,000 people, exceeding the number of people displaced by conflict in 2018 by 52,000 people. In Qala-e-Naw, partners are ramping up assistance across all sectors and are deploying additional staff, though the gaps remain significant. Further, WFP plans to further scale up food assistance in areas of origin to allow families to return to their villages, reaching up to 100 per cent of the population in the most affected districts. In Hilmand Province, IRC started a new project to assist 2,100 drought affected people.

Returns to Afghanistan

From 2 Sep to 8 September, a total of 15,554 Afghan citizens returned to their home country. According to UNHCR, 352 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan and 72 from Iran. According to IOM, 812 Afghan citizens returned from Pakistan on their own and 83 were deported; from Iran, 7,948 people returned on their own and 6,287 were deported.

Capacity Updates and Gaps

DoRR in Nangarhar resumed its activities after the complex attack on 31 July that killed 15 civilians, including three NGO workers, and wounded 15 civilians. DoRR was supported by its line ministry repairing the damages and refurbishing.

Some 420 people who fled Ghazni City during the attack in the city a month ago to Sharana, Paktika, have not been assessed or assisted due to lack of a humanitarian partner for emergency response to displacement in the province.

Ongoing Response Activities (see page 2 for details)

During the past week, nearly 63,000 people affected by conflict and drought received humanitarian assistance including cash, food, hygiene kits, NFIs, rent subsidy, tents and WASH packages and participated in sensitization sessions on health, hygiene and mines.

Activities were reported from Badakhshan, Baghlan, Faryab, Ghazni, Ghor, Hirat, Kunar, Kunduz and Nangarhar provinces provided by ACF, ACTED, CARE, DACAAR, IMC, IOM, NCRO, OXFAM/ADA, PU-AMI, RI, UNHCR and partners, UNICEF, UNMAS and WFP and partners. In addition, in Hirat City and Qala-e-Naw City, more than 160,000 people displaced by the drought and living in informal sites received water via water trucking. Across the country, partners of the Sub-Cluster Gender Based Violence (GBV) led by UNFPA reached more than 7,100 people, including 444 survivors of GBV.