Afghanistan Weekly Field Report | 28 May – 3 June 2018

Key issues in the past week:

• Conflict forced 6,300 people from their homes across the country, according to initial reports.

• Flash floods in Takhar reportedly affected around 700 people, according to first information.

• Snow fall in the Central Highlands created extensive destruction of fields and orchards.

• In Hilmand, 150,000 heads of livestock have died due to the drought, according to authorities.

Countrywide conflict displacement

A total of 116,912 people has been verified as having displaced by conflict in 2018, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). This is up by nearly 2,000 people compared to the previous week. The DTS tracks displacements based on humanitarian assessments.

Conflict Displacement Alerts (see map)

Conflict displacement alerts are shared based on initial information received from the ground. Numbers can change as more information becomes available.

Central Region: Some 750 people arrived recently in the provincial capital Mahmud-e-Raqi and two other districts of Kapisa Province from Tagab and Alasay districts of Kapisa and from Shigal Wa Sheltan district, Kunar, according to authorities. Nearly 1,000 people reportedly arrived in Kabul City from different provinces and authorities in Paktya informed that 2,400 people arrived in Gardez City, Paktya, from six districts of the province, due to conflict.

Northern & North-Eastern Region: Fighting over control of Dasht-e-Qala district centre, Takhar, on 30 May has displaced an unknown number of people to multiple locations within the district and to neighbouring districts, according to initial reports. More than 2,000 displaced people arrived recently in Kunduz City, Kunduz, from within the province and Badakhshan and Baghlan provinces.

Southern Region: Military operations targeting armed groups in Uruzgan’s Chora district have reportedly led to displacements of 140 people to Tirinkot. Fighting in Nad-eAli / Marja district, Hilmand, continued to displace people on a daily basis and at the same time, many of the recently displaced families have gradually returned to their homes in areas of the district they deem safe. According to initial information, most houses are destroyed and the returned families are highly vulnerable and in need of assistance.