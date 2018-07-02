Afghanistan Weekly Field Report (25 June – 1 July 2018)

Key issues in the past week:

- Around 7,000 people were reportedly displaced from insecure districts in Wardak Province.

- A new case of polio has been reported from Hilmand, the ninth case this year in Afghanistan.

- 17 clinics in Badghis have reportedly run out of supplies, due to interference by armed groups.

- A total of 32,000 people in need received humanitarian assistance across the country.

Countrywide conflict displacement

A total of 131,931 people has been verified as having been displaced by conflict in 2018, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). This is down by 2,400 people compared to the previous week, due to corrections and cleaning of data.

Conflict Displacement Alerts (see map)

Alerts of conflict displacement are shared based on initial information received from the ground. Numbers can change as more information becomes available.

Central Region: Some 7,000 people were displaced from insecure districts in Wardak Province to the provincial centre Maydanshahr, according to first reports. Authorities in Logar reported the arrival of nearly 500 displaced people in the district centre Pul-e-Alam from Logar and Paktya provinces. In Kabul, 430 displaced people from four provinces were selected for humanitarian assistance.

Northern & North-Eastern Region: Heavy fighting in Sayad district, Sar-e-Pul, reportedly displaced 1,750 people to Sar-e-Pul City. In Kunduz, about 1,200 displaced people from Emamsaheb district reached the district centre and requested assistance, according to authorities.

Southern Region: Authorities in Kandahar reported that conflict in Uruzgan, Hilmand and contested districts of Kandahar gradually displaced approximately 300 people.

The number of these most recent arrivals has not yet been confirmed by humanitarian partners

Natural Disasters and Drought

Authorities in Daykundi estimate the number of people who will be affected by the ongoing drought at 267,000 people, more than one third of the population of the whole province.

In Hilmand, water scarcity has reportedly displaced between 70 and 100 people within Ghorak district, according to initial reports from a humanitarian partner. In Badghis, nearly 4,000 people arrived in Qala-e-Naw, reportedly displaced due to the drought. Humanitarian assessments of these latest arrivals have commenced.

Polio

WHO reported a new case of polio from Nad-e-Ali/Marja district in Hilmand. It is the ninth case this year. A campaign started on 2 July to vaccinate around 6.5 million children.

Returns to Afghanistan

From 24 to 30 June, 15,761 Afghan citizens returned to their home country from abroad. According to IOM, 1,148 arrived from Pakistan on their own and 87 were deported. From Iran, 7,234 returned spontaneously and 6,759 were deported. Further, 512 Afghan refugees returned from Pakistan, 20 from Iran and 1 from another country, according to UNHCR.

Cluster Updates

Partners of the Health Cluster in the Eastern Region reached 5,200 people with health services, consultations and vaccinations in the past week, notably returnees from Pakistan. The sub-Cluster Gender Based Violence (GBV) reached 6,200 people with services, including 11 survivors or rape or sexual assault and 41 of forced marriage.

Security Incidents and Humanitarian Access

Fighting continued in Khwajasabzposh district, Faryab, and the road connecting the district centre with Maimana remains closed and humanitarian activities are impeded.

In two districts of Badghis Province, 17 health facilities have reportedly run out of supplies, as members of armed groups stopped the activities of the NGO supervising and supplying the clinics in an attempt to extract improved health services.

In Khogyani, Nangarhar, unknown men killed three guards at a high school supported by an NGO and set fire to the administrative block. Currently, a total of 30 schools are closed in the Eastern Region, according to authorities.

Ongoing Response Activities (see page 2 for details)

During the past week, some 29,000 people displaced or affected by conflict, returnees, members of vulnerable host communities or refugees and 1,000 people affected by natural disasters received humanitarian assistance across the country.

Assistance included notably cash, food, essential household items, hygiene and WASH kits. Activities were reported from Badakhshan, Badghis, Baghlan, Balkh, Faryab, Jawzjan, Kabul, Kapisa, Kunar, Kunduz and Nangarhar provinces by organisations including ACTED, ANDMA, APA, DACAAR, DRRD, DRC-DDG, DRC-DDG/UNMAS, IMC, IRC, Mission East, RI, SCI, SI, UNICEF and WFP. In addition, more than 2,000 people participated in health education and sensitisation activities as well as mine risk education.