In Afghanistan Weekly Field Report (24 December – 31 December 2018)

Key issues in the past week:

1, 500 new IDPs reported this week.

Food cluster reached nearly 577,000 people in need in 25 provinces with 6,200 metric tons (mt) of food and US$1.26 million in cash transfers.

A total of 343,000 people have been verified as displaced by conflict in 2018.

Countrywide conflict displacement

A total of 343,000 people have been verified as being displaced by conflict in 2018, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). Overall, the number of people displaced so far this year is 36 per cent less than the same period last year (510,500).

Conflict Displacement Alerts

Alerts of conflict displacement are shared based on initial information received from the ground. Numbers can change as more information becomes available.

Central Region:

In Kabul, 616 individuals displaced from various districts were recommended for needs assessment. Similarly, in Panjsher 840 individuals displaced from Laghman, Nuristan, Baghlan and Badakshan were recommended for needs assessment.

Drought Response:

WFP reached nearly 577,000 people in need in 25 provinces and provided 6,200 mt of food and US$ 1.26 million in cash transfers. This included 32,000 displaced people due to conflict who were assisted with 577 mt of food commodities and US$ 267,000 in cash transfers. Also, WFP assisted 16,000 returnees from Pakistan in three provinces of the Eastern Region with cash transfers.

Cluster updates

The gender-based violence (GBV) sub-cluster led by UNFPA reached about 8,383 people in the last week of December in western, central, northern and eastern regions with GBV services and health education.

Returns to Afghanistan

According to IOM, a total of 11,141 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 16 - 22 Dec 2018, 2 per cent more than in the previous week (10,874). This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 1 January 2018 to 757,292. A total of 508 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Pakistan through the Turkham (Nangarhar) and Spin Boldak (Kandahar) border crossings from 16 to 22 December 2018, according to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR). Of the total returnees, 374 were spontaneous returnees and 134 were deported. This number marks a 2 per cent increase compared to the previous week (496). The total number of undocumented Afghan returnees from Pakistan since 1 January 2018 is now 32,027. According to UNHCR, in the year 2018 total of 15,678 refugees returned to Afghanistan.

Security Incidents and Humanitarian Access

In Ghazni (Central Region), the roads from Kabul to Ghazni are not yet accessible for UN road mission. Most districts, including Jaghuri and Malistan, are not accessible. Following access negotiation of humanitarian agencies through local elderly people, the NSAGs had agreed to allow the inter-agency teams assess IDPs in Andkhoy district (Faryab province), on 24 December 2018. According to Badghis Provincial Council (PC), road access to Jawand DAC is still closed but open to humanitarian convoys.

Ongoing Response Activities

During the past week, 813,126 people affected by conflict and drought, as well as returnees, received humanitarian assistance. Assistance provided included cash, food, hygiene kits for families and women, emergency household items, emergency shelter and the provision of safe drinking water. The response activities were carried out in Baghlan, Balkh, Bamyan, Faryab, Ghor, Hirat, Kabul, Khost, Kunduz and Torkham provinces by humanitarian partners, including ACF, ACTED, CAID, CRDSA, DACCAR, DRC, IMC, IOM, NRC, SCI, UNHCR, UNICEF and WFP.