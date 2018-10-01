Afghanistan Weekly Field Report (24 -30 September 2018)

Key issues in the past week:

A total of 243,500 people have displaced across the country during 2018.

Fear of attacks on education impacts schools in Nangarhar province.

A health facility sustained damages in Nahr e Seraj district of Helmand province.

Countrywide Conflict Displacement

A total of 243,563 people have been verified as having been displaced by conflict in 2018, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). This is up by more than 8,463 people from the past week.

Conflict Displacement Alerts (see map & remark on p.2)

Central Region: Around 812 people were displaced from insecure districts of Ghazni, Logar and Nangarhar provinces to Kabul city.

In Kapisa province, some 2,100 people have been displaced from insecure villages to the Tagab district center.

Northern and North-Eastern Region: In Konduz province, around 2,411 families have submitted petitions at DoRR indicating displacement from Chardara, Qalaizal and other districts to the provincial center. Humanitarian actors have reviewed the submitted petitions and have screened the petitions and have agreed to assess 1,811 families.

Assessments have started.

In Baghlan province, some 989 families have been displaced from Baghlan e Jadid district, Dand e Ghori,

Cheshma e Sher and Omarkhil villages of Pul e Khumri district to the Pul e Khumri city. Assessments are ongoing to assess their situation.

In Takhar prvonce, 84 families have been displaced from Dasht e Qala district to Taloqan city.

Eastern Region: In Laghman province, 79 families have been displaced from Alingar and Alishang districts to Mehtarlam.

Southern Region: Some 140 households have been displaced to the provincial center Lashkargah due to recent conflicts in Nad Ali district.

Western Region: In Ghor province, some 98 people have been displaced due to conflict from Jawand district of Badghis province to Feroz Koh City.

Returns to Afghanistan

From 23 Sep to 29 September, a total of 27,232 Afghan citizens returned to their home country. According to UNHCR, 305 Afghan refugees returned from Pakistan and 55 from Iran. According to UNHCR, as of 29 September 13,262 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan in 2018.

This is 74% less compared to the same period in 2017, when 51,744 Afghan refugees had returned to Afghanistan.

According to IOM, 620 Afghan citizens returned from Pakistan on their own and 60 were deported. From Iran, 15,400 people returned on their own and 10,792 were deported, according to IOM.

Health

A new polio case has been reported in Kandahar on 26 September. According to the Ministy of Public Health, this is the 15th polio case in Afghanistan.

Polio vaccination was carried out between 24 – 28 September 2018, targeting some 6.4 million children in highrisk provinces, including Kandahar and Nangarhar.

Security Incidents as Humanitarian Access Constraints Areas recently cleared by ANSF in Nad Ali and Trinkot are reportedly contaminated with IEDs, preventing civilians to return to their homes and livelihoods.

A health facility reportedly sustained damages in Yakhchal area of Nahr e Seraj district of Helmand province due to conflict on 28 September.

During the past week, two daily workers working for an NGO were detained by NSAGs in Moqur district of Badghis.

They were released following negotiations.

Ongoing Response Activities (see page 2 for details)

During the past week, nearly 14,550 people affected by conflict, drought and flood received humanitarian assistance including cash, food, hygiene kits, NFIs, tents or participated in sensitization sessions on health, hygiene and mines risks.

Activities were reported from Badghis, Daikundi, Ghor, Herat, Jawzjan, Nangarhar and Sar-e-pul provinces conducted by ACF, ACTED, DACAAR, DRC, DRC-DDG,IMC, IRC, NRC, OXFAM, SCI, UNHCR, UNICEF, and WFP.

In addition, water trucking and Mobile Health Teams continued providing services in Herat City and Qala-e-Naw City, for the displaced communities.