Afghanistan Weekly Field Report | 21 -27 May 2018

Key issues in the past week:

Fighting in Ghazni and Faryab provinces reportedly displaced nearly 20,000 people.

A new case of polio from Shahwalikot district, Kandahar, brings this year’s total of cases to 8.

More than 18,000 people affected by the recent flash floods received assistance.

20,000 people who migrated due to the drought receive water via water trucking.

Countrywide conflict displacement

A total of 114,994 people has been displaced by conflict since the beginning of the year, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). This is up by more than 6,500 people compared to the previous week. The DTS tracks displacements based on humanitarian assessments.

Conflict Displacement Alerts (see map)

Conflict displacement alerts are shared based on initial information received from the ground. Numbers can change as more information becomes available.

Central Region: In Ghazni, fighting in Andar district, locally displaced up to 14,000 people, according to authorities and an attack on Ajrestan district centre reportedly displaced an unknown number of families to surrounding villages. In Kapisa, 350 people were reportedly displaced from Tagab and Alasay districts, due to insecurity.

Northern & North-Eastern Region: Some 5,500 people were displaced from Dawlatabad, Qaramqol and Khwajasabzposh districts, Faryab, notably to Maymana City and Andkhoy, due to conflict.

Eastern Region: Fighting between armed groups in Batikot district, Nangarhar, reportedly displaced more than 200 people to Jalalabad City and other localities in Nangarhar.

Some 130 people were displaced within Nuristan Province following threats and intimidation, according to authorities.

Southern Region: Authorities in Tirinkot informed OCHA of the cumulative arrival of around 1,000 displaced people from villages throughout Uruzgan Province. Around 800 displaced people arrived in Zaranj, Nimroz, according to authorities, fleeing fighting in Farah, Ghor and Hilmand provinces. Further, nearly 500 people were reportedly displaced within Kandahar Province in the past few weeks.

Western Region: Localised, temporary displacement of an unknown number of families has been reported from the hard to reach Charsadra District, Ghor, due to clashes that are still ongoing.