Afghanistan Weekly Field Report | 18 - 24 June 2018

Key issues in the past week:

More than 500 people migrated to Qala-e-Naw City from within Badghis due to the drought.

Floods in Bamyan and Daykundi reportedly damaged fields of more than 1,400 families.

In the past week, nearly 12,000 Afghan citizens returned from Pakistan and Iran to Afghanistan.

Fighting in Faryab Province closed the road connecting Khwajasabzposh with Maimana City.

Countrywide conflict displacement

A total of 134,362 people has been verified as having displaced by conflict in 2018, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). This is up by just over 1,600 people compared to the previous week.

Displacements this year have been reported from 33 out of 34 provinces with the highest number of displaced people from Faryab with 22,249 and Kunduz with 19,754.

Conflict Displacement Alerts (see map)

Conflict displacement alerts are shared based on initial information received from the ground. Numbers can change as more information becomes available.

Central Region: A total of 330 displaced people arrived to Kabul City from insecure districts in Logar, Nangarhar, Wardak and Kunduz provinces. The humanitarian assessment of these families is ongoing.

Northern & North-Eastern Region: Renewed fighting over control of several villages in Khwajasabzposh district, Faryab, is likely to have displaced families. There are however no firmed up reports from the ground.

Eastern Region: More than 3,000 people have been displaced within Nangarhar Province due to insecurity and intimidation by armed groups, according to authorities. Humanitarian partners are preparing needs assessments.

Natural Disasters and Drought

Floods damaged fields and farming infrastructure of more than 1,400 families or more than 10,000 people in five districts of Bamyan and two districts of Daykundi provinces, according to ANDMA.

Joint assessment teams selected 530 people from 97 families in Qala-e-Naw City, Badghis, for assistance. These families had migrated due to the ongoing drought from six districts of the province in the past weeks. In Hirat City, humanitarian partners are establishing Shuras as community focal points within the 18,000 drought-migrated people to keep track of any new arrivals or pending needs.

Returns to Afghanistan

From 17 to 23 June, 11,785 Afghan citizens returned from Pakistan and Iran. Some 393 Afghans citizens returned from Pakistan and 11,312 from Iran, according to IOM. Further, 56 Afghan refugees returned from Pakistan, 21 from Iran and 3 from other countries, according to UNHCR. Since the beginning of the year, 23,225 Afghan citizens have returned to their home country from Pakistan and 349,064 from Iran, or 372,289 in total.

Cluster Updates

Partners of the Health Cluster reached more 41,500 people with health services, consultations and vaccinations in the past week, including nearly 2,300 returnees from Pakistan and displaced people in the Eastern Region.

The sub-Cluster Gender Based Violence (GBV) reached more than 12,000 people with services including psychosocial counselling for nearly 2,500 people and assistance to 17 female survivors of rape and sexual assault in eight provinces.

Security Incidents and Humanitarian Access

After renewed fighting in Faryab Province, members of armed groups reportedly have taken control of the road from Khwajasabzposh until a few kilometres from Maimana City. The road is currently closed for all civilian traffic, as well as for humanitarian partners.

In Behsud and Khogyani districts, Nangarhar, two children were killed and one injured playing with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Such incidents are common in areas of ongoing conflict, underlining the importance of mine risk education activities for civilians and especially children.

Ongoing Response Activities (see page 2 for details)

During the past week, some 5,600 people displaced or affected by conflict, returnees, members of vulnerable host communities and 2,800 people affected by natural disasters received humanitarian assistance across the country. More than 2,600 people participated in health education and sensitisation activities, counselling and mine risk education.

Assistance included notably cash assistance, food, essential household items, hygiene kits, tents and tarps.

Assistance also included SIM-cards for 98 conflict displaced families from WFP to provide them with cash via their mobile phones. Activities were reported from Baghlan, Ghazni, Ghor, Kunar, Kunduz, Laghman and Nangarhar provinces by organisations including ACF, ACTED, CWSA, DACAAR, DRC-DDG, IMC, IRC, RI, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNFPA/AADA, UNMAS and WFP.