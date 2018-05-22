Afghanistan Weekly Field Report | 14 -20 May 2018

22 May 2018

Key issues in the past week:

• Fighting in Baghlan and Ghazni provinces temporarily displaced more than 20,000 people.

• Flash floods in seven provinces affected more than 16,000 people.

• 13,000 people affected by the drought, flash floods or an earthquake received assistance.

• Health facilities in two districts of Uruzgan have been closed for two weeks due to active conflict.

27,000 New IDPs reported in the past week

42,000 People assisted in the past week

108,440 Total verified IDPs in 2018

Countrywide conflict displacement

A total of 108,440 people has been displaced by conflict since the beginning of the year, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS) up by more than 22,000 people compared to the previous week. The DTS tracks displacements based on humanitarian inter-agency assessments.

Conflict Displacement Alerts (see map)

Conflict displacement alerts are shared based on initial information received from the ground. Numbers can change as more information becomes available.

Central Region: More than 4,000 people were reportedly displaced to Kabul and Bamyan provinces from Tala Wa Barfak and Doshi districts, Baghlan, after heavy fighting erupted on 9 May in Tala Wa Barfak. In Ghazni, members of armed groups attacked four district centres which displaced more than 10,000 people to nearby villages and Ghazni City, according to initial reports.

Northern & North-Eastern Region: In Pul-e-Khumri City, Baghlan, nearly 400 families or more than 2,000 people handed in petitions to DoRR, requesting assistance as they had been displaced by the fighting in Tala Wa Barfak district in the same province.

Eastern Region: Authorities in Jalalabad reported that 1,127 displaced people arrived in the past week from six districts within Nangarhar, notably displaced due to threats and intimidation.

Southern Region: Authorities in Zabul reported the arrival of nearly 200 displaced people from Daychopan district to different localities in Qalat district due to ongoing heavy fighting between armed groups and security forces.

Western Region: Fighting in Farah City temporarily displaced more than 10,000 people to neighbouring villages, before returning to their homes after security forces had regained control of the area. Some 500 people reportedly also displaced from Farah City into Hirat.

