Afghanistan Weekly Field Report | 11 June - 17 June 2018

Key issues in the past week:

Since January, more than 130,000 people have been displaced by conflict across the country.

36 patients with Crimean–Congo Haemorrhagic Fever have been hospitalised in Hirat City.

In Nuristan, armed men set fire to a hospital and detained medical staff for one night.

In Daychopan, Zabul, all three health facilities remained closed for the third week in a row.

Countrywide conflict displacement

A total of 132,744 people has been verified as having displaced by conflict in 2018, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). This is up by 5,700 people compared to the previous week. Conflict displacement since January of this year is 31 per cent lower than in the same period of the past year, when 192,085 people had been displaced. The DTS tracks displacements based on humanitarian assessments.

Conflict Displacement Alerts (see map)

Conflict displacement alerts are shared based on initial information received from the ground. Numbers can change as more information becomes available.

Central Region: Around 1,200 people who had fled fighting in Tal-Wa-Barfak district to Bamyan and Kabul provinces in early May have returned to their homes, according to humanitarian partners.

Northern & North-Eastern Region: On 12 June in Faryab, members of an armed group attacked Kohistan district centre which reportedly displaced around 200 people temporarily to Almar district in the same province.

Southern & South-Eastern Region: Fighting in Shahwalikot, Kandahar, has reportedly temporarily displaced an unknown number of civilians within the district.

Around 1,000 people have arrived in Tirinkot from across Uruzgan, according to authorities. Clashes in the past week also triggered displacements in Chora / Chinarto district, Uruzgan, and Daychopan and Arghandab districts, Zabul.

Health Alerts In the past two months, at total of 36 patients with Crimean– Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) have been admitted to Hirat Regional Hospital, 4 of which have died to date.

Compared to the same period in the past year, the number of cases this year has doubled. Distress sales of livestock due to the ongoing drought are suspected to be partly responsible for the higher number of CCHF cases. WHO will hold case management trainings for 160 health workers.

Returns to Afghanistan

From 10 to 16 June, 16,968 Afghan citizens returned from Pakistan and Iran, according to IOM Afghanistan. Some 50 people returned from Pakistan spontaneously and 3 were deported. From Iran, 9,355 people returned on their own and 7,560 were deported.

Cluster Updates

Partners of the Health Cluster reached more than 43,000 people with health services, consultations and vaccinations in three provinces. In the first four months of the year, the 18 health partners of the Cluster reached more than 762,000 people, including 347,491 women and 106,401 girls, in more than 100 districts in 25 provinces.

Security Incidents and Humanitarian Access

In Daychopan district, Zabul Province, all three health facilities remained closed for the third week in a row due to fighting between security forces and armed groups.

In the night from 13 to 14 June, armed men reportedly entered the district hospital of Kamdesh, Nuristan, detained 7 medical staff members on duty and set fire to the building.

The building, medical supplies and hospital equipment reportedly were severely damaged, as well as a neighbouring school. The staff members were released unharmed after one night in detention. From December to June, a total of 45 health workers have been detained or kidnapped across Afghanistan, according to WHO.

Capacity Updates In Hirat City, Hirat, the regional hospital inaugurated a new triage area for mass casualty incidents, funded by the Common Humanitarian Fund-Afghanistan with US$35,000.

Ongoing Response Activities (see page 2 for details)

During the past week, more than 13,000 displaced people, returnees, members vulnerable host communities and families affected by natural disasters received humanitarian assistance across the country. Assistance included notably multi-purpose cash, cash to buy food or essential household items, in-kind food rations, NFI, WASH packages, hygiene kits, tents, tarps and tools.

Activities were reported from Baghlan, Bamyan, Faryab, Hilmand, Kandahar, Kunar, Kunduz, Laghman, Logar, Nangarhar, Nimroz, Nuristan, Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan provinces by organizations including ACF, ACTED, ANDMA, CWSA, DACAAR, FOCUS, ICRC, IMC, IOM, IRC, NRC, PU-AMI, SCI, SI, UNHCR, UNICEF and WFP.