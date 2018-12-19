Afghanistan Weekly Field Report (10 December – 16 December 2018)

Key issues in the past week:

On 12 December, 2,100 people (300 families) were airlifted from Sar-e-Hawz villages of Pashtun-Kot to Maymana city.

Based on initial reports, 15,200 people were displaced in the past week.

A total of 325,200 people have been verified as displaced by conflict in 2018.

Countrywide conflict displacement

A total of 325,200 people have been verified as being displaced by conflict in 2018, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). Overall, the number of people displaced so far this year is 36 per cent less than the same period last year (504,680).

Conflict Displacement Alerts

Alerts of conflict displacement are shared based on initial information received from the ground. Numbers can change as more information becomes available. Central Region: In Khost province, DoRR reported that about 5,600 people (800 families) were displaced from Sabari, Musa Khel districts as well as from Sayad Karam and Jani Khel districts in Paktya province, and Logar province. The Paktya DoRR reported that an estimated 3,500 people (500 families) were displaced form Zurmat, Jani Khel, Syed Karam and Zadran districts and settled in Gardez, provincial capital of Paktya province. DoRR in Panjshir reported about 420 displaced people (60 families) arrived from Laghman and Nuristan provinces and settled in Panjshir centre.

Southern Region: DoRR of Hilmand province initially informed about population movements from Babajee to Lashkargah, Bolan, Nahresiraj and inside Babajee. No initial figures mentioned. Similarly, ANDMA Kandahar initially informed about displacement of around 245 individuals (35 families) owing to conflicts from Arghistan district to Kandahar/ Dand. Eastern Region: DoRR-Kunar notified 3,353 individuals (479 families), reportedly displaced from multiple districts to Asadabad, Chawkayi, Sarkani, Narang, Marawara, Khaskunar, Barkunar (Kunar province). The reported displacement has been cumulative and largely due to threats and intimidation.

North and North East Region: Thousands of families were reportedly displaced in Andkhoy district, Faryab province due to a major military operation taking place in the area. On 12 December, about 2,100 people (300 families) were airlifted from Sare-Hawz villages of Pashtun-Kot to Maymana city. The villages could not receive any food supplies as a result of closure of routes to the area by NSAGs.

Drought

As part of the ongoing full-scale drought response, WFP and its partners reached 286,900 drought-affected people both in rural and urban areas of 11 provinces from 6 – 12 December. Morethan 2,500 metric tons (mt) of food were distributed and $363,000 in cash transfers to cover the food needs of drought-affected families. An estimated 2,400 people (about 490 families) who were displaced by drought and sheltering at informal sites in Herat city have been relocated to Shahrak Sabz site on the outskirts of Herat city. About 1,200 people (245 families) who did not receive tents previously were given tents were given tents and WFP will provide food assistance to all the relocated IDPs. At the same time, humanitarian partners have started the distribution of tents to drought IDPs in their current sites.