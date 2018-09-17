Afghanistan Weekly Field Report (10 - 16 September 2018)

Key issues in the past week:

Fighting across the country displaced more than 6,700 people, according to initial reports.

66,000 people affected by conflict and drought received humanitarian aid in six provinces.

A health facility in Khogyani, Nangarhar, was reportedly severely damaged in fighting.

6,700 New IDPs reported in the past week

225,166 Total verified IDPs in 2018

66,000 People assisted in the past week

Countrywide Conflict Displacement

A total of 225,116 people has been verified as having been displaced by conflict in 2018, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). This is up by more than 2,600 people from the past week.

Conflict Displacement Alerts (see map & remark on p.2)

Central Region: More than 670 IDPs recently arrived in Kabul from Nangarhar, Baghlan, Kunduz and Samangan provinces, according to authorities. In Paktya, some 870 people reportedly displaced from insecure districts to the provincial capital Sayedkaram / Mirzaka. From within Khost Province, nearly 1,700 people reportedly moved to the provincial capital Khost (Matun).

Northern and North-Eastern Region: Some 2,100 people displaced to Maymana City, Faryab, following an attack on their village n Pashtunkot district, according to authorities. In Pul-e-Khumri, Baghlan, 2,000 people arrived from five districts within the province, according to authorities.

Eastern Region: Some 880 people were reportedly displaced in Laghman and Nangarhar provinces, notably due to threats and intimidation by armed groups.

Southern Region: An unknown number of people have displaced to the provincial capitals of Hilmand, Uruzgan and Zabul due to active conflict, according to initial, unverified reports from the ground.

Western Region: Some 220 people have been identified as having arrived in Qala-e-Naw, Badghis, after having fled their homes in four districts due to renewed conflict.

Drought Update (see response section)

Despite ramp-up of humanitarian action across all sectors in Qala-e-Naw City, Badghis, and the centre of Abkamari district, there are critical gaps in providing assistance to the estimated 179,000 people who have displaced due to the drought. Most families appear to be willing to return to their areas of origin if they receive assurance that food will be distributed to them and the increased target of families to be reached by WFP food distributions in these areas will likely encourage returns. In Ghor, WFP started food distribution for 47,000 people in rural areas.

In Hirat City, members of the Western Region Community Engagement Working Group held a workshop with some 380 representatives from the informal sites. Clusters presented on-going response, shared key messages and sought feedback and concerns through group discussions.

Returns to Afghanistan

From 9 Sep to 15 September, a total of 17,272 Afghan citizens returned to their home country. According to UNHCR, 574 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan and 65 from Iran. According to IOM, 903 Afghan citizens returned from Pakistan on their own and 66 were deported. From Iran, 7,067 people returned on their own and 8,597 were deported, according to IOM.

Security Incidents as Humanitarian Access Constraints

A health facility in Khogyani District, Nangarhar, was severely damaged in fighting between military forces and an armed group, according to information from the ground. No health staff or patients were injured, but the health facility has ceased working, leaving some 15,000 people without access to health services.

Attendance of students in schools in Jalalabad, Nangarhar, has reportedly dropped significantly after four IEDs detonated in front of schools that had reopened for the new academic year. Islamic State-Khorasan (ISK) claimed responsibility for the attacks, after having issued threats against girls’ schools in Jalalabad earlier this year.

Ongoing Response Activities (see page 2 for details)

During the past week, nearly 66,000 people affected by conflict and drought received humanitarian assistance including cash, food, hygiene kits, NFIs, tents or participated in sensitization sessions on health, hygiene and mines risks.

Activities were reported from Badghis, Faryab, Ghazni, Ghor, Hirat, Jawzjan, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Sar-e-Pul provinces conducted by ACTED, ANDMA, DACAAR, DRC-DDG, HI, IMC, IRC, IOM, NCRO, NRC, OHW, RI, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNMAS and WFP.

In addition, water trucking continued in Hirat City and Qalae-Naw City, for all displaced people. Mobile health teams in the sites provided on average 1,500 consultations per day.

Across the country, partners of the Sub-Cluster Gender Based Violence (GBV) led by UNFPA reached more than 6,600 people, including 361 survivors of GBV. The Health Cluster led by WHO provided consultations to nearly 50,000 in 13 districts of 5 provinces.