Afghanistan Weekly Field Report (1-7 October 2018)

Key issues in the past week:

• Nearly a quarter of a million people have been displaced by conflict this year in Afghanistan.

• More than 114,000 people affected by conflict and drought received humanitarian assistance.

• IEDs caused almost half of the civilian casualties from conflict-related violence in 2018, according to a special report published by UNAMA.

Countrywide Conflict Displacement

A total of 249,233 people has been verified as having been displaced by conflict in 2018, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). This is up by nearly 5,700 people compared to the past week.

Conflict Displacement Alerts (see map & remark on p.2)

Central Region: More than 900 displaced people arrived in Parwan Province from insecure districts of Kabul, Kapisa and Kunar provinces, according to authorities. More than 1,400 displaced people reportedly were displaced to Kapisa Province from Paktika and Ghazni provinces.

Northern and North-Eastern Region: According to still unverified reports from Takhar Province, more than 25,000 people from three districts in the province arrived in Taloqan City in the past weeks, due to conflict. These figures are yet to be verified and assessment teams have been deployed.

Eastern Region: Fighting between armed groups in Kunar Province reportedly forced around 1,000 people from their homes in Watapur district to surrounding villages within the district. The area is accessible for humanitarian partners and they have deployed joint assessment teams.

Western Region: Nearly 100 people fled Jawand district,

Badghis, to Feroz City, due to conflict, according to information from authorities.

Drought Update (see response section)

Currently, a total of 216,574 people are displaced due to the drought. According to first information shared by authorities in Kandahar, more than 100,000 people from four provinces and Hirat City, have newly requested assistance due to the drought. This number is likely to include many families who previously already had been registered as having been displaced due to the drought. The integrated drought response that started in August in 15 provinces reached a total of more than 1.2 million people across all sectors. More than 594,000 people have received food or livelihood assistance, on fifth of them in form of cash-assistance.

Returns to Afghanistan

From 30 September to 6 October, a total of 19,666 Afghan citizens returned to their home country. According to UNHCR, 347 Afghan refugees returned from Pakistan, 103 from Iran and 13 from other countries. According to IOM, 18,497 Afghan citizens returned spontaneously or were deported from Iran and 706 from Pakistan.

Security Incidents as Humanitarian Access Constraints

A UNAMA special report shows that improvised explosive devices (IEDs), particularly suicide devices, account for almost half of the civilian casualties from conflict-related violence this year. From January to end of September 2018, UNAMA documented an increase of 21 per cent of casualties compared to the same period of 2017, with 1,065 civilians killed and 2,569 injured by IEDs.

In Hilmand and Uruzgan provinces, ongoing clashes reportedly are restricting movements of civilians and health workers engaged in vaccination campaigns in outlying villages.

In Faryab, illegal checkpoints by members of armed groups on the highway from Andkhoy to Maymana reportedly hinder the transport of humanitarian cargo.

Ongoing Response Activities (see page 2 for details)

During the past week, more than 114,000 people affected by conflict and natural disasters including drought received humanitarian assistance including cash, food, hygiene kits, jerry cans, latrines, NFIs, tents, winter kits and access to child friendly spaces, emergency education, health services through mobile health teams or outpatient treatment and vaccinations as well as sustainable sanitation and drinking water.

Activities were reported from Badakhshan, Badghis, Balkh, Ghazni, Ghor, Hilmand, Hirat, Jawzjan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Sar-e-Pul provinces conducted by ACF, ACTED, ANDMA, DACAAR, DRC, IMC, IOM, IRC, Oxfam/AHEAD, SCI, UNHCR, UNICEF, WFP, WVI and ZOA.

In addition, on displacement sites in Qala-e-Naw, Badghis, UNICEF vaccinated more than 9,000 girls and more than 8,500 boys against measles, put up 70 water reservoirs and dug 390 latrines and provided water trucking for more than 100,000 people. DACAAR installed 25 water reservoirs, 30 latrines and 40 washing facilities in Kharistan displacement site in Qala-e-Naw and conducted hygiene sensitisation for more than 15,000 people. WVI employed 350 vulnerable people in a cash for work scheme in Qadis district.

In three districts of Nangarhar, ZOA/SPHOUL installed 47 wells, 36 hand pumps and 18 latrines for families displaced by conflict, returnees from Pakistan and vulnerable host families.