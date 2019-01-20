Afghanistan Weekly Field Report (08 January – 14 January 2019)

Key issues in the past week:

18,500 new IDPs reported this week.

A total of 1,500 have been verified as displaced by conflict in 2019.

Food cluster reached nearly 162,000 people in need in 8 provinces with 4,400 metric tons (mt) of food.

18,500 New IDPs reported in the past week

218,000 People assisted in the past week

1,500 Total verified IDPs in 2019

Countrywide conflict displacement

A total of 1,491 people were verified as being displaced by conflict in 2019, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). Overall, the number of people displaced in same period of 2018 is 15,973, which is 959.22 % per cent less than the number of people displaced in 2019.

Conflict Displacement Alerts

Alerts of conflict displacement are shared based on initial information received from the ground. Numbers can change as more information becomes available.

Southern Region

DoRR and ANDMA Kandahar reported that about 842 new petitions were received from Hilmand, Uruzgan, Kandahar, Farah, Ghor, Badghis and Ghazni provinces to Kandahar city and the surroundings and around 600 families (4200 individuals) was reported to be displaced to Tirinkot city due to airstrikes in outskirts of Tirinkot.

Western Region

Initial information suggests that, as a result of conflict in Abkamari district, 800 families (5600 individuals) have been displaced within the district, Qala-e-Naw and Hirat province.

North and North East Region

In Kunduz 348 families (2,436 individuals) are displaced from Khanabad remote villages to Khanabad district center and Kunduz city.

Eastern Region

DoRR Kunar notified of 319 families IDPs (2,233 individuals), displaced from multiple districts within Kunar province.

Drought Induced IDPs

ANDMA Kandahar informed about 90 drought IDP petitions from people displaced from multiple locations to Kandahar city and outskirts. DoRR Nimroz informed newly received petitions of 446 families displaced owing to drought from Herat, Farah, Badghis, and Hilmand to Zaranj city and surroundings.

Drought Response

WFP and its partners reached 162,000 drought-affected people both in rural and urban areas of eight provinces during the past week. This included food for more than 40,000 people in informal settlements in and around Qalae-Naw in Badghis, who were displaced due to the drought. In total, WFP and partners distributed more than 4,400 metric tons (mt) of food in Badakhshan, Badghis, Ghor, Helmand, Herat, Samangan, Sar-e-Pul and Takhar provinces.

Cluster updates

The gender-based violence (GBV) sub-cluster led by UNFPA reached about 8,383 people in the last week of December 2018 in western, central, northern and eastern regions with GBV services and health education.

Returns to Afghanistan

From 1 to 7 January, 10,639 Afghan citizens returned to the country. According to UNHCR, 16 Afghan refugees returned voluntarily from Iran and a total of 7,790 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 06—12 Jan 2019 according to IOM. Similarly, 205 undocumented Afghans voluntarily returned or were deported from Pakistan through the Turkham (Nangarhar) and Spin Boldak (Kandahar) border crossings from 06 –12 Jan 2019. (* UNHCR figures are from last week)