In Afghanistan Weekly Field Report (01 January – 07 January 2019)

Key issues in the past week:

6,000 new IDPs reported this week.

Food cluster reached nearly 287,000 people in need in 11 provinces with 2,614 metric tons (mt) of food and US$ 460,000 in cash transfers.

A total of 349,794 people have been verified as displaced by conflict in 2018.

Key numbers of the past week:

6,015 new IDPs reported in the past week

349,794 total verified IDPs in 2018

377,096 people assisted in the past week

Countrywide conflict displacement

A total of 349,794 people were verified as being displaced by conflict in 2018, according to OCHA’s Displacement Tracking System (DTS). Overall, the number of people displaced in 2018 is 36 per cent less than the number of people displaced in 2017 (510,479).

Conflict Displacement Alerts

Alerts of conflict displacement are shared based on initial information received from the ground. Numbers can change as more information becomes available.

Southern Region:

DoRR Zabul informed 90 families were displaced owing to conflicts from Kakar district of Zabul and Janda district of Ghazni to Shahjoy district center during the reporting period. ANDMA Nimroz informed OCHA about newly received petitions of around 95 IDP families reportedly displaced to Zaranj from Herat, Farah, Badghis, and Hilmand, owing to conflicts and drought.

North and North East Region:

According to DoRR more than 400 families have been displaced as a result of recent ANDSF military operation in Shirintagab district. The reported IDPs arrived in Maymana city. An inter-agency assessment team, led by SCI, assessed the reported IDPs.

Eastern Region:

DoRR-Laghman notified 1554 IDPs (222 families), displaced from Alingar and Alishang districts to Mehtarlam district (Lagman province). The reported displacement is cumulative and is mainly triggered due to NSAG threats and intimidation and sporadic conflicts.

Drought Response:

As part of the ongoing full-scale drought response, WFP and its partners reached 287,000 drought-affected people both in rural and urban areas of 11 provinces during the reporting period. They received 2,614 mt of food and US$460,000 in cash transfers to cover food needs

Cluster updates

The gender-based violence (GBV) sub-cluster led by UNFPA reached about 8,383 people in the last week of December 2018 in western, central, northern and eastern regions with GBV services and health education. (*figures are from last week)

Returns to Afghanistan

From 1 January to 7 January, a total of 10,639 Afghan citizens returned to their home country. According to UNHCR, 16 Afghan refugees returned voluntarily from Iran. According to IOM, 597 Afghan citizens returned from Pakistan on their own and 70 were deported; from Iran, 5,094 returned voluntarily and 4,862 were deported.

Security Incidents and Humanitarian Access

Chinartu DAC is still under siege and consequently affected nearly 200 HHs living in DAC due to reduced food and other essential items’ flow to the local market and the market prices have highly increased. Access from Hirat to Qala-e-Naw by road is still a risk. Since NSAGs attacked and removed all the ANP Check Posts (CP) two months ago, the CPs have not been established yet. The main road to Faryab province (AndkhoyMaymana) is still facing clashes. The recent ANDSF military operation only focused on clearing the highway for delivery of supply for ANDSF based in Maymana.

However, the risk of attack on humanitarian supplies and movement of humanitarian workers is high.