Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation Update - October 2018

14,636 AFGHAN REFUGEES RETURNED SINCE JANUARY 2018

In October 2018, UNHCR facilitated the return to Afghanistan of a total of 1,362 Afghan refugees, including 1,026 from Pakistan, 317 from Iran, 10 from Tajikistan and 9 from India. This figure is 19% lower than 1,675 refugees who returned in September.

So far this year, the return figure from Pakistan (12,761) is substantially (77%) low compared to the 54,738 refugees who returned during the same period in 2017. There are no major changes in the return trends from Iran and other countries.

With improved protection and socio-economic conditions in Pakistan, including extension of PoR cards until 30 June 2019, and ongoing security concerns in Afghanistan, returns for the year are likely to remain lower than initially expected.