Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation Update, January-June 2021

1,139 AFGHAN REFUGEES RETURNED IN 2021

During 01 January – 30 June 2021, 1,139 Afghan refugees have returned from Iran (706), Pakistan (396), and other countries (37) including India, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. In comparison to the previous year, these returns were 202% higher than the 377 Afghans who returned during the same period in 2020 but 63% lower than the 3,070 returnees who came back during the same period in 2019.

The decrease in return trends, compared to 2019 is due to the uncertain situation, in particular the intra-Afghan peace talks progress, as a result of which Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan started taking a “wait and see” approach. Furthermore, lack of access to basic services, in particular lack of livelihood opportunities remained an obstacle to return and reintegration.

The increase in the number of returnees compared to 2020 is mainly due to the resumption and continuation of UNHCR’s facilitated voluntary repatriation programme in 2021, while the process had to be suspended between March and August 2020 as a result of restrictions linked to COVID-19.

While Voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees through the Islam Qala and Spin Boldak crossing points continued, voluntary repatriation through the Torkham crossing point remains suspended as a result of restrictive customs formalities imposed by the authorities (Pakistan side) since November 2020. The UNHCR office in Pakistan is following this issue with the authorities.

UNHCR will continue to facilitate the return of refugees throughout 2021 with planning for 60,000 Afghan refugee returnees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries. In view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, UNHCR will closely monitor the situation and maintain adequate coordination with UNHCR offices in the region to ensure to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of refugees, who are intending to return to Afghanistan, in safety and dignity.