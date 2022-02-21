Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation Update, January - December 2021

1,363 AFGHAN REFUGEES RETURNED IN 2021

Since the beginning of large-scale repatriation in 2002, UNHCR has facilitated the return of nearly 5.3 million Afghan refugees, mainly from neighboring Pakistan and Iran.

During 2021, 1,363 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan from Iran (868), Pakistan (437), and other countries (58) including India, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and the Russian Federation. In comparison to the previous year (2020) with 2,147 returnees, returns in 2021 were 37% lower, and 83% lower than the year of 2019 with 8,079 returnees.

The decrease in return trends in 2021could be attributed to the political developments in Afghanistan and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, despite the end of widespread conflict in the country following the Taliban takeover on 15 August 2021, the return trend from Pakistan and Iran further declined. Between 15 August and 31 December 2021, only 103 refugees from Iran, and 32 refugees from Pakistan voluntarily returned, based on an informed decision which consists of 10% of returns in 2021. This figure is very low compared to the 1,076 refugees who returned from Pakistan and 447 refugees from Iran during the same period in 2020 and this decline could be attributed to a number of factors, including the temporary closure of border crossing points linked to COVID-19 and the Taliban takeover, the overall political context, as well as the deterioration of the economic situation in Afghanistan.

Furthermore, VolRep through the Torkham crossing point has remained suspended as a result of restrictive customs formalities imposed by the Pakistani authorities (on the Pakistan side) since November 2020. VolRep movements, therefore, took place through Islam Qala, Spin Boldak, and Sher Khan Bander crossing points as well as by air.

UNHCR will continue to facilitate the voluntary return of Afghan refugees in 2022 with a planning figure of 60,000 Afghan refugee returnees from Pakistan, Iran and other countries. In view of the deteriorating socio-economic situation in Afghanistan, UNHCR will closely monitor the situation and maintain adequate coordination with UNHCR offices in the region to ensure to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of refugees, who are intending to voluntarily return to Afghanistan, in safety and dignity, in line with the SSAR and the tripartite and quadripartite framework.