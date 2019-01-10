Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation Update - January 2019

15,699 AFGHAN REFUGEES RETURNED IN 2018

In December 2018, UNHCR facilitated the return to Afghanistan of a total of 159 Afghan refugees, including 99 from Iran, 51 from Pakistan, and 9 from India. This figure is 82% lower than the 904 refugees who returned in November.

UNHCR’s facilitated voluntary repatriation programme from Pakistan will remain suspended from 1 December 2018 until 28 February 2019 due to the winter season. Returns from Iran will continue throughout the winter.

Over the course of 2018 returns from Pakistan (13,584) were 76% lower compared to the 57,411 refugees who returned in 2017. There were no major changes in the return trends from Iran and other countries.