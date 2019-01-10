10 Jan 2019

Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation Update - January 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 10 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (596.81 KB)

15,699 AFGHAN REFUGEES RETURNED IN 2018

In December 2018, UNHCR facilitated the return to Afghanistan of a total of 159 Afghan refugees, including 99 from Iran, 51 from Pakistan, and 9 from India. This figure is 82% lower than the 904 refugees who returned in November.

UNHCR’s facilitated voluntary repatriation programme from Pakistan will remain suspended from 1 December 2018 until 28 February 2019 due to the winter season. Returns from Iran will continue throughout the winter.

Over the course of 2018 returns from Pakistan (13,584) were 76% lower compared to the 57,411 refugees who returned in 2017. There were no major changes in the return trends from Iran and other countries.

