17 Feb 2020

Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation Update - December 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 17 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (447.47 KB)

8,079 AFGHAN REFUGEES RETURNED IN 2019

During 2019, some 8,079 Afghan refugees returned from Pakistan (6,062), Iran (1,939), and other countries (78) including Tajikistan, India, Azerbaijan, Kenya and the Russian Federation. This figure represents a decrease of 49% compared to the 15,699 refugees who returned during the same period in 2018. The lower rate of return in 2019 reflects ongoing security concerns, as well as a worsening economic situation across Afghanistan.

UNHCR’ facilitated return from Pakistan is paused from 1 December 2019 until 29 February 2020 for winter, while return from Iran and other countries will continue throughout the year.

On the margins of the Global Refugee Forum held between 16 and18 December 2019 in Geneva,
Switzerland, the governments of the Islamic Republics of Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, together with UNHCR launched a new Support Platform for the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR). This initiative will enhance on-going efforts to mobilize additional resources and support for Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan, including facilitation of voluntary repatriation to Afghanistan.

During the event, the three countries reiterated their commitment to work together to protect and find lasting solutions for refugees, including by allowing refugees to work, study and contribute to the countries hosting them. Enhancing the capacity of Afghan refugees for voluntary return to Afghanistan in safety and dignity is one of the three key objectives of the SSAR. UNHCR continues to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees who wish to return home.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.