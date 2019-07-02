Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation Response Snapshot (01 Jan to 30 Jun 2019)

3,039 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan between 1 January and 30 June 2019, of whom 2,177 returned from Pakistan, 809 from Iran and 53 from other countries. The figure is 62% lower campared to the 7,951 Afghan refugees who returned to Afghanistan during the same period in 2018.

5,263,477 Afghan refguees have returned to Afghanistan between March 2002 to June 2019.

USD 628,061 Has been provided to 3,039 refugee returnees in 2019 to support their immediate humanitarian needs and transportation costs.