Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation Response Snapshot (01 Jan 2019 - 27 Apr 2019)

1,563 Registered Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan from 01 Jan 2019 to 27 Apr 2019 out of whom, 1,055 returned from Pakistan, 473 from Iran, and 35 from other countries.

This is 66% lower compared to the 4,641 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan during the same period in 2018.

5,262,001 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from 03 Mar 2002 to 27 Apr 2019

USD 323,365 Has been provided to 1,563 refugee returnees to support their immediate humanitarian needs as well as transportation costs.