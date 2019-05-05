Afghanistan: Voluntary Repatriation Response Snapshot (01 Jan 2019 - 04 May 2019)

1,941 Registered Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan from 01 Jan 2019 to 04 May 2019 out of whom, 1,351 returned from Pakistan, 555 from Iran, and 35 from other countries.

This is 73% lower compared to the 7,180 Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan during the same period in 2018.

5,262,379 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from 03 Mar 2002 to 04 May 2019

USD 400,960 Has been provided to 1,941 refugee returnees to support their immediate humanitarian needs as well as transportation costs.