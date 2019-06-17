JUNE 2018 – JUNE 2023

$55 Million

OVERVIEW

Afghanistan Value Chains – Livestock (AVC-L) is a market-oriented program that operates throughout the country, with regional offices in Kabul, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad, and Kandahar. AVC-L promotes sustainable agriculture-led economic growth, in line with the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock's National Comprehensive Agricultural Development Priority Program. The livestock sector contributes significantly to Afghan economic growth and employment.

Building on past U.S. Government investments in agriculture, AVC-L represents USAID’s shift towards private-sector and agriculture-led economic growth by building the capacity of individual livestockrelated enterprises to be profitable and competitive. The activity provides 47 firms that have key positions in the regional economy (anchor firms) with business development services and advice, driving profits and employment in a sector that supports approximately 80 percent of the Afghan population.

AVC-L integrates women and youth directly into its business services, generating opportunities for them to be active decision-making participants at all levels of the livestock value chain.

ACTIVITIES

Map out the livestock landscape to identify challenges and opportunities for intervention in the livestock value chain (farm to table), through wide stakeholder consultation

Conduct a gender and youth analysis to help understand gender power relations and dynamics and help identify gaps and constraints, and develop strategies to alleviate inequitable gender participation

Create awareness to increase access to finances for agribusinesses

Create the conductions necessary for effective stakeholder and agribusiness participation including access to market

Identify private agribusinesses that require assistance to expand their business for improved productivity and access to market

ACCOMPLISHMENTS