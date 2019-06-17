17 Jun 2019

Afghanistan Value Chains – Livestock

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (236.37 KB)

JUNE 2018 – JUNE 2023
$55 Million

OVERVIEW

Afghanistan Value Chains – Livestock (AVC-L) is a market-oriented program that operates throughout the country, with regional offices in Kabul, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad, and Kandahar. AVC-L promotes sustainable agriculture-led economic growth, in line with the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock's National Comprehensive Agricultural Development Priority Program. The livestock sector contributes significantly to Afghan economic growth and employment.

Building on past U.S. Government investments in agriculture, AVC-L represents USAID’s shift towards private-sector and agriculture-led economic growth by building the capacity of individual livestockrelated enterprises to be profitable and competitive. The activity provides 47 firms that have key positions in the regional economy (anchor firms) with business development services and advice, driving profits and employment in a sector that supports approximately 80 percent of the Afghan population.

AVC-L integrates women and youth directly into its business services, generating opportunities for them to be active decision-making participants at all levels of the livestock value chain.

ACTIVITIES

  • Map out the livestock landscape to identify challenges and opportunities for intervention in the livestock value chain (farm to table), through wide stakeholder consultation

  • Conduct a gender and youth analysis to help understand gender power relations and dynamics and help identify gaps and constraints, and develop strategies to alleviate inequitable gender participation

  • Create awareness to increase access to finances for agribusinesses

  • Create the conductions necessary for effective stakeholder and agribusiness participation including access to market

  • Identify private agribusinesses that require assistance to expand their business for improved productivity and access to market

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

  • Contacted more than 250 stakeholders for information that would help to direct the assistance AVC-L is providing to the sector

  • Completed a gender and youth analysis report that is guiding program intervention. Over 40 women attend a business-to- business women only meetings and twenty microfinance institutions conducted “Women’s Access to Finance Shura” with 34 women business owners

  • Established a Women’s Entrepreneurship Development program to increase business development services provision

  • Revised two policies (Afghanistan Slaughterhouses and Animal markets Regulation and the Private Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories and Risk Compensation/Indemnification Regulation) to enhance private sector participation in food safety, animal health services provision.

  • Trained 14 Agribusinesses in Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point Certification and on the International Organization for Standardization accreditation

  • Facilitated linkages between agribusinesses and Financial Institutions, resulting in the preparation of bankable proposals worth $1,874 million

  • Facilitated two Afghan agribusinesses to attend the Gulfood Expo in Dubai, resulting in over $950,000 potential and business-to-business deals; and nine businesses at the Kabul Agricultural Fair with over $110, 500 in sales and signed deals

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.