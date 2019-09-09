Afghanistan: Update on the situation in Kunduz city and Pul-e-Khumri Flash Update No.4 (09 September 2019)

Key Points:

Humanitarian partners rapidly mobilise response to 224 affected households requiring humanitarian assistance in Kunduz city.

Clashes continue between Non-State Armed Groups and Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in the outskirts of the city and other districts of Kunduz.

Major roads into the city remain closed affecting the movement of essential goods.

Situation Overview:

Fighting between the Taliban and ANSF that started on 31 August in Kunduz city has stopped in most parts of the city while clashes continue in other districts. Many of the 3,100 households (21,700 people) reported by the Government to have been displaced within the city have returned. The Government estimates another 1,000 households (7,000 people) to have been displaced to other provinces, although no major influx has been reported from other provinces.

The main roads into and out of the city remain closed, negatively affecting the movement of civilians and essential goods and having a temporary inflationary impact of prices of food, fuel and medicines.

Humanitarian Response:

Six inter-agency assessment teams are conducting routine assessments within and in the outskirts of Kunduz city. Initial findings show that over 200 homes were partially damaged by conflict. Findings from the assessment also indicate that food, WASH and NFI response is urgently required for some 224 households (over 1,500 people). So far, humanitarian partners have either mobilised or committed food for 135 households and full WASH and NFI assistance for all 224 households. The remaining 89 households will be assisted with multi-purpose cash assistance in the coming weeks.

Partners are considering a one-off food distribution to people who had been displaced but have now returned to their homes within Kunduz city and cash assistance to those who have been displaced to other districts, following required assessments. Health partners operating in Kunduz are considering deployment of mobile health and nutrition teams along main roads to respond to emerging needs.

OCHA continues to coordinate with the Government and humanitarian partners on the ground and will convene regular operational coordination meetings to review the situation and status of response.