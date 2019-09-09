09 Sep 2019

Afghanistan: Update on the situation in Kunduz city and Pul-e-Khumri Flash Update No.4 (09 September 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 09 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (290.45 KB)

Key Points:

  • Humanitarian partners rapidly mobilise response to 224 affected households requiring humanitarian assistance in Kunduz city.
  • Clashes continue between Non-State Armed Groups and Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in the outskirts of the city and other districts of Kunduz.
  • Major roads into the city remain closed affecting the movement of essential goods.

Situation Overview:

Fighting between the Taliban and ANSF that started on 31 August in Kunduz city has stopped in most parts of the city while clashes continue in other districts. Many of the 3,100 households (21,700 people) reported by the Government to have been displaced within the city have returned. The Government estimates another 1,000 households (7,000 people) to have been displaced to other provinces, although no major influx has been reported from other provinces.

The main roads into and out of the city remain closed, negatively affecting the movement of civilians and essential goods and having a temporary inflationary impact of prices of food, fuel and medicines.

Humanitarian Response:

Six inter-agency assessment teams are conducting routine assessments within and in the outskirts of Kunduz city. Initial findings show that over 200 homes were partially damaged by conflict. Findings from the assessment also indicate that food, WASH and NFI response is urgently required for some 224 households (over 1,500 people). So far, humanitarian partners have either mobilised or committed food for 135 households and full WASH and NFI assistance for all 224 households. The remaining 89 households will be assisted with multi-purpose cash assistance in the coming weeks.

Partners are considering a one-off food distribution to people who had been displaced but have now returned to their homes within Kunduz city and cash assistance to those who have been displaced to other districts, following required assessments. Health partners operating in Kunduz are considering deployment of mobile health and nutrition teams along main roads to respond to emerging needs.

OCHA continues to coordinate with the Government and humanitarian partners on the ground and will convene regular operational coordination meetings to review the situation and status of response.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.