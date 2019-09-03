03 Sep 2019

Afghanistan: Update on the situation in Kunduz city and Pul-e-Khumri Flash Update No.3 (03 September 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 03 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (73.65 KB)

Key Points:

  • Sporadic clashes between Non-State Armed Groups and Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in pockets of Kunduz City. However, the situation is reported to be back to normal in most areas.

  • Government and humanitarian partners deploy assessment teams to evaluate the humanitarian impact of the recent clashes in Kunduz city.

  • Clashes continued in the outskirts of Pul-e-Khumri. The Government reports some 1,550 families to be displaced (to be verified). Exit routes from the city remain contested.

Situation Overview:

Fighting between the Taliban and ANSF that started on 31 August in Kunduz city, has stopped in most parts of the city while sporadic clashes continue in limited areas. Joint inter-agency assessment teams are undertaking a rapid assessment of affected populations across locations, both within the city and surrounding areas, to confirm displacement numbers and humanitarian needs. The rapid assessment is expected to be completed on 4 September.

In Pul-e-Khumri, armed clashes continue between the Taliban and ANSF on the outskirts of the city. The Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR) in Baghlan estimates some 1,550 households (10,850 people) to be displaced from Pul-e-Khumri to safer parts of the city, although this number is yet to be verified.

Humanitarian Impact:

In Kunduz city, the Provincial Disaster Management Committee (PDMC) has assembled Government teams that are ready to be deployed over the coming days to assess the situation, displacement and overall humanitarian needs.

The main road outside Pul-e-Khumri (which continues to be challenged by insecurity), connects nine provinces, making it a critical supply route. This will likely impact on the transfer of any necessary relief supplies, as well as local businesses, and civilian travel. Due to road blockades, non-resident civilians are reportedly unable to move.

Coordination:

A meeting of the Operational Coordination Team (OCT) (originally planned for 3 September) will now be convened on 4 September in Kunduz city where ANDMA, DoRR, and humanitarian partners will review initial findings of ongoing Government and humanitarian partner assessments. They will determine composition of teams to be re-deployed to carry-out more in-depth assessments, as well as evaluate the capacity and availability of stocks for emergency response.

In Pul-e-Khumri, following reports of displacement of 1,550 households, OCHA is working with DoRR, ANDMA and humanitarian partners to deploy an inter-agency team to verify IDPs.

