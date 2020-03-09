Afghanistan: Update on the situation in Kunar Province - Flash Update (09 March 2020)

Key Points:

Approximately 7,000 people were newly displaced from 3 to 4 March in Nurgal District due to ongoing conflict in Kunar Province.

Five assessment and response teams are deployed to areas of displacement within Nurgal district. According to initial reports, the main needs include food, relief items and health services.

1,960 internally displaced people were assisted with cash for relief items and food, with more assistance to come.

Situation Overview:

The humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate due to Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) and IM airstrikes and fighting between an NSAG and the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K) with largescale displacement reported in Nurgal, Narang, Watapur, Chawkay and Dara-e-Pech districts in Kunar Province.

According to Kunar provincial authorities, 1,000 families (approximately 7,000 people) were newly displaced from 3 to 4 March in Nurgal District due to the ongoing conflict between the ANSF and IS-K, and an NSAG and IS-K, with active fighting reported in Mazar Dara (Nurgal), Dewagal Dara (Chawkay), and Shoraik and Kalaigal areas (Dara-ePech). A number of IS-K members have reportedly surrendered in Kunar Province. Provincial authorities are making arrangements to provide shelter for civilians displaced from IS-K controlled areas, as was the case with people displaced from Achin to Jalalabad city in November 2019.

Humanitarian Response:

The Afghan Red Crescent Society will lead in the response to people in need. The Kunar Provincial Disaster Management Committee will be responding to the needs of displaced people as a priority with support from humanitarian organisations operating in the east. On 4 March, the humanitarian community in the east met and agreed to deploy five assessment and response teams, consisting of both NGOs and UN agencies, to areas hosting internally displaced people.

Two teams were deployed on 7 March. According to initial reports, the main needs include food, relief items and health services. The Food Security Cluster reported adequate food stocks to address current needs. Partners reported low stocks of relief items (non-food items or cash for non-food items) as a potential gap in the east, which has been raised with national cluster leads for immediate attention. According to the Health Cluster, three health facilities in Nurgal and Chawkay districts have been closed since 4 March due to ongoing conflict. Negotiations are ongoing to reopen the health facilities.

In the ongoing interagency assessment and response in Chawkay, 4,319 internally displaced people have been identified to receive immediate humanitarian assistance, of which 1,960 internally displaced people have been assisted with cash for relief items and food. Needs assessments and responses to people in need are ongoing in Chawkay and Narang districts in Kunar Province and Kuz Kunar, Behsud, Kama districts and Jalalabad city in Nangarhar Province.

OCHA continues to coordinate with the Government and humanitarian partners on the ground to scale up ongoing assessments and responses to meet urgent life-saving needs. While there is currently adequate capacity to address needs, additional support will be needed should the humanitarian situation deteriorate further. The 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan is only 1 per cent funded at a critical time in the country with many competing priorities such as: expected spring floods, the opportunity to reach areas that may witness an increase in access due to a reduction in hostilities, and preparedness and response to the COVID-19 outbreak.