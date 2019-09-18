18 Sep 2019

Afghanistan: Taliban’s Criminal Attacks on Election Activities

Report
from Human Rights Watch
Published on 17 Sep 2019 View Original

Violence Targeting Civilians Is a War Crime

(New York) – Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan should immediately cease attacks on political rallies and other election-related activities, Human Rights Watch said today. In recent weeks, Taliban attacks seemingly aimed at deterring people from participating in the presidential election scheduled for September 28, 2019 have killed and injured scores of civilians.

The September 17 Taliban suicide attack on a campaign rally in Parwan, north of Kabul, killed at least 26 civilians and injured more than 42. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, wrongly calling the campaign rally a “military target.”

“Taliban attacks on political rallies and other election events are part of an apparent campaign to sow fear, undermine the electoral process, and deny Afghans the right to participate in political life,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The Taliban’s claim of responsibility is essentially an admission of culpability for a war crime.

The recent attacks are the latest in a long string of attacks in Afghanistan in which Taliban forces have violated the laws of war by targeting civilians. A number of recent Taliban attacks on military targets have been unlawfully indiscriminate or caused disproportionate loss of civilian life.

A second suicide attack on September 17 near the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul killed 22 civilians and wounded 38, according to media reports. A September 5 suicide bomb attack in Kabul, which killed a soldier from the US and another from Romania, killed at least 10 civilians.

The Taliban announced on August 6 that they would disrupt the elections by targeting rallies and other gatherings. The United Nations condemned the announcement, saying “the electoral process in Afghanistan is a civilian undertaking … all citizens have the right to be free from fear, intimidation and violence at all stages of an elections process.”

During the October 2018 parliamentary elections, the Taliban carried out what UNAMA, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, called an “organized campaign” of violence targeting candidates, electoral staff, and voters.

“Targeting election rallies not only shows the Taliban’s disregard for civilian life, but their contempt for democratic processes,” Gossman said.

Human Rights Watch:
© Copyright, Human Rights Watch - 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor New York, NY 10118-3299 USA

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.