11 Jun 2019

Afghanistan, Tajikistan - Severe weather (NOAA, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Jun 2019 View Original

  • Heavy rain affected several parts of Tajikistan and Afghanistan over the past week, causing flash floods and triggering landslides.

  • According to media reports, as of 11 June at 8.00 UTC, three people died and several houses have been destroyed after flash floods in Afghanistan. Two more died following a mudslide in Tajikistan, dozens have been evacuated and at least 90 houses flooded.

  • Moderate rain is forecast over northeastern areas of Afghanistan over the next 24 hours, while heavy rainfall is expected over central and northwestern Tajikistan.

