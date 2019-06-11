Afghanistan, Tajikistan - Severe weather (NOAA, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2019)
Heavy rain affected several parts of Tajikistan and Afghanistan over the past week, causing flash floods and triggering landslides.
According to media reports, as of 11 June at 8.00 UTC, three people died and several houses have been destroyed after flash floods in Afghanistan. Two more died following a mudslide in Tajikistan, dozens have been evacuated and at least 90 houses flooded.
Moderate rain is forecast over northeastern areas of Afghanistan over the next 24 hours, while heavy rainfall is expected over central and northwestern Tajikistan.