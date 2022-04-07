Afghanistan | Sustaining Essential Services Delivery Project (Support for Afghan People) Project fact sheet (OSRO/AFG/203/ASB)

This project fact sheet summarizes the key aspects of this project, Sustaining Essential Services Delivery Project (Support for Afghan People), objective, budget, geographical scope, people assisted, assistance modalities, crosscutting issues and SDGs contribution. The key objective of this project is to provide critical agricultural inputs like wheat cultivation and livestock protection packages. Farmers and livestock owners will be also assisted with technical training and veterinary services through local private service providers.

In addition, 140 000 poor food insecure rural households will receive high-quality seeds for backyard vegetable cultivation, poultry and a mix of small farm equipment, enabling them to produce highly nutritious vegetables and poultry.

All these interventions will generate food and income benefits for over 2.73 million highly food insecure Afghans across Afghanistan’s 33 provinces.

The project will contribute to preserving the development achievements of the two past decades by preserving the human capital of the country.