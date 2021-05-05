Afghanistan: suicide car bomb in eastern province proves to be deadliest blast so far this year

By Emily Griffith

A suicide car bomb was detonated on Friday evening (30 April, 2021) in eastern Afghanistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90 others, according to the BBC.

This is the deadliest attack the country has seen in over seven months, on the eve of the May 1 start date for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan.

Local officials have reported that most casualties were civilians, as the blast struck a guest house where high-school students were staying, having travelled to sit their university entrance exams. Pro-government militia members were also reported among those killed or injured. The truck laden with explosives detonated at around 7pm in the capital of Logar province, Pul-e-Alam, as Afghans were breaking their Ramadan fasts.

An official from the Ministry of Health said dozens were being treated and many students were among the blast victims. A hospital has been destroyed and homes and businesses badly damaged.

A spokesman for Logar’s governor said the car bomb was detonated near the house of the former head of the provincial council, Didar Lawang.

The Afghan government have blamed the Taliban for the bomb, though no group has claimed responsibility at the time of writing.

The Taliban has demanded that all US troops pull out of Afghanistan by May 1, and violence has escalated in recent weeks since US President Joe Biden announced the US would withdraw troops by September 11.