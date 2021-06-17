Afghanistan: Strategic Situation Report: COVID-19, No. 99 (17 June 2021)

Situation Overview:

MoPH Figures: As of 17 June, MoPH data shows that 96,531 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are confirmed to have had COVID-19. An extra 19,903 people have tested positive since the last update two weeks ago. Some 62,397 people have recovered, and 3,842 people have died – at least 92 of fatalities have been healthcare workers. Since the start of the pandemic, only 541,735 tests have been conducted for a population of 40.4 million.

Cases have steadily risen to alarming levels over the post-Eid period. The daily average number of new cases now far surpasses figures seen during the peak of the first and second waves. On 8 June alone, 1,844 new cases were reported – the highest number of new cases recorded in a single day since the onset of the pandemic. Overseas testing has confirmed the presence of the variants in Afghanistan. While Afghanistan lacks in-country facilities to test for the variant that originated in India, concern over the variant’s spread is high as many of the patients hospitalised over the last four weeks have a history of recently returning from India or having contact with people who have. Afghanistan now has a weekly test-positivity-rate – positive tests as a percentage of total tests – of 47 per cent during week 24, suggesting overall under-testing of potential cases. 29 laboratories are now operating in Afghanistan – with plans to scale-up to at least one laboratory per province. Due to limited public health resources, lack of people coming forward for testing, as well as the absence of a national death register, confirmed cases of and deaths from COVID-19 are likely to be under-reported overall in Afghanistan.

WHO warns that despite the new surge, widespread complacency and failure to follow public health advice in Afghanistan is creating grave risks in the community with people generally not observing physical distancing or mask-wearing protocols. Given the rapid rise in cases , the Government of Afghanistan has extended a two-week closure for all schools, universities and training courses that started on 29 May, for an additional two weeks. The school closure will be in effect across 16 provinces, including Kabul. Most government offices have moved to essential staff because of the outbreak. The Government has also announced other preventative measures across these 16 provinces, including the banning of mass gatherings and weddings. No other nation-wide lockdown measures are currently in place.

Vaccination: Since 8 March, Afghanistan has received 1,668,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – 468,000 from the COVAX facility, 500,000 directly from the Government of India, and 700,000 from the government of the People's Republic of China. The contribution from China of Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Afghanistan on 10 June. COVID-19 vaccinations through MoPH are open to all those above 18 years of age. Vaccination is currently available in select health facilities and through mobile vaccination teams. People are reminded that mixing of vaccines between doses is not recommended. More than 673,000 people have been vaccinated in Afghanistan through the MoPH programme to date, including some 122,000 health workers, 82,000 teachers, 31,000 people with co-morbidities and 31,000 prisoners. Of those vaccinated, 64.5 per cent were men and 35.5 per cent women. Around 27 per cent of those vaccinated have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Overall, there remains strong concern regarding equitable access to vaccines for Afghans, especially vulnerable groups such as IDPs, returnees and nomadic populations and people living in hard-to-reach areas. IOM reports that vaccination coverage is extremely limited among all migrant populations due to negative perceptions and barriers to accessing care. Greater focus is needed to ensure migrants are vaccinated on pace with settled populations given the impact mobility has as a vector for transmission, especially with the more contagious viral variants present in neighbouring countries.

Additional efforts are also needed to reach women and people living in non-government-controlled areas with vaccines. Vaccine uptake remains slow and continued risk communication and community engagement efforts are needed to ensure high-risk populations and frontline staff understand the benefits of the vaccine and can effectively dispel misinformation. Countering negative rumours about the vaccine is a priority. As cases increase, humanitarian partners continue to urge the Government to ensure laboratories and frontline staff are appropriately equipped and that procured supplies – including vaccines – go to under-resourced health centres across the entire country in a transparent manner, so that life-saving support can be delivered to those most in need.

COVID-19 response update: WHO and UNICEF have provided Afghanistan with 3,750 oxygenators since the start of the pandemic. On 9 June, UNICEF received ten oxygen plants and is working closely with MoPH to install them in hospitals across the country. Additional details on the One UN COVID-19 Response can be found here.

Socio-economic impacts: In addition to pre-existing problems, the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 have translated into a dramatic deterioration in food insecurity. The recently released IPC analysis estimates that 12.2 million people – almost one third of the population - are in crisis or emergency levels of food insecurity. Food prices are already higher than normal due to COVID-19 may increase further in some places due to conflict and water scarcity. Water scarcity is already being seen in a number of areas.