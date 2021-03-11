Afghanistan: Strategic Situation Report: COVID-19, No. 92 (11 March 2021)

Situation Overview: UPDATED

Global Update: According to John Hopkins University, more than 2.6 million people have now died with COVID-19. The pandemic is affecting 192 countries with more than 118 million confirmed cases globally, as of 11 March. WHO reports that while the emergence of new virus variants is common, those with higher speed of transmission or potentially increased pathogenicity (i.e. the capacity of a microbe to cause damage in a host) are very concerning. Crucial investigations are underway to comprehensively understand the behaviour of the new virus mutation (B117) and steer the response accordingly.

MOPH Figures: As of 11 March, MoPH data shows that 55,917 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are confirmed to have had COVID-19. Some 49,444 people have recovered, and 2,451 people have died – at least 91 of whom are healthcare workers. Only 314,516 people out of a population of 40.4 million have been tested. Afghanistan now has a test-positivity-rate – positive tests as a percentage of total tests – of close to 18 per cent, suggesting overall under-testing of potential cases. The majority of recorded deaths were men between the ages of 50 and 79. Men account for almost 67 per cent of the total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the MoPH data, although this may be the result of overrepresentation of men in testing. Due to limited public health resources and testing capacity, lack of people coming forward for testing, as well as the absence of a national death register, confirmed cases of and deaths from COVID-19 are likely to be under-reported overall in Afghanistan. Stigma is considered a major factor in people choosing not to get tests and risk communications work is critical to turning this around. Stigma is considered a major factor in people choosing not to get tests and risk communications work is critical to turning this around. WHO warns that widespread complacency and failure to follow public health advice is creating grave risks in the community with people generally not observing physical distancing or mask wearing protocols. WHO Afghanistan remains concerned about mutations of the virus and suspects that it is currently present in Afghanistan, making preventative measures even more important.

Almost 8 per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff and they are currently the highest priority for vaccination. There is urgent need to ensure continued distribution of medical and protective equipment to all corners of the country. While 22 laboratories are now operating in Afghanistan – with plans to scale up to at least one laboratory per province by June 2021 – the capacity of these facilities remains limited and stocks of supplies have periodically run out. National capacity for COVID-19 testing has reached 8,500 samples a day however these laboratories are not being fully utilised. Humanitarian partners urge the Government to ensure laboratories are appropriately equipped, staff receive timely remuneration and that procured supplies go to under-resourced health centres in a transparent manner so that life-saving support can be delivered to those most in need.