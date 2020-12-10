Afghanistan: Strategic Situation Report: COVID-19, No. 87 (10 December 2020)

The next Strategic Situation Report will be released on 30 December

Situation Overview:

Global Update: According to John Hopkins University, the number of people worldwide who have died with COVID-19 is more than 1.5 million, with many regions still reporting surging numbers of new infections as part of a second and sometimes potentially a third wave of the pandemic. The pandemic has spread to 191 countries with close to 69 million confirmed cases, as of 10 December. World leaders came together in a special virtual session of the General Assembly on 3 December dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic that has sent the global economy into a tailspin, with speakers pressing for urgent multilateral action to guarantee equitable distribution of life-saving vaccines and to work towards an economic recovery that can put the world back on track to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

MOPH Figures: As of 10 December, MoPH data showed that 48,753 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are confirmed to have had COVID-19. Some 38,221 people have recovered, and 1,939 people have died – at least 81 of whom are healthcare workers. Only 165,463 people out of a population of 36.7 million have been tested. Afghanistan now has a test- positivity-rate – positive tests as a percentage of total tests – of 30 per cent, suggesting overall under-testing of potential cases. The majority of recorded deaths were men between the ages of 50 and 79. Men account for close to 69 per cent of the total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the MoPH data, although this may be the result of over-representation of men in testing. Due to limited public health resources and testing capacity, lack of people coming forward for testing, as well as the absence of a national death register, confirmed cases of and deaths from COVID-19 are likely to be under-reported overall in Afghanistan. This is supported by the results of an early seropositivity study by MoPH, Johns Hopkins and WHO that estimated 30 per cent of the population had been exposed to COVID-19 by June 2020. Stigma is considered a major factor in people choosing not to get tests and risk communications work is critical to turning this around. WHO warns that widespread complacency and failure to follow public health advice is creating grave risks in the community with people generally not observing physical distancing or mask wearing protocols.

Second Wave: The MoPH has confirmed that Afghanistan is in a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following two months of consistently lower confirmed COVID-19 cases, MoPH tracking data is starting to reflect anecdotal reports of a recent uptick in cases, with 1,495 new COVID-19 cases recorded over the past week. Furthermore, suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 are again rising in the western part of the country in particular. According to WHO, the Hirat Regional Hospital is currently operating at full capacity, prompting local authorities to ask NGO health partners to expand bed capacity for COVID-19 patients. The hospital has now expanded its bed capacity from 100 to 130 beds, all of which are now filled with COVID-19 patients. Other COVID-19 hospitals in Kandahar and Nangarhar are also operating at full capacity. While the official numbers across the country are not yet at the same level as the May/June peak, when taken together with reports of increased hospitalisations for COVID-19-like symptoms, the need for vigilance should be reinforced. The rollout of the annual influenza vaccination across Afghanistan will be more important than ever to help the health system manage the rise in COVID-19 cases. Increasing influenza vaccine coverage can reduce the strain on the health care system and free-up limited health resources to focus on treating more severe cases of COVID-19. Public health experts strongly urge the public to follow health advice on physical distancing, mask wearing, good hygiene, hand washing and other proven strategies that mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission amid this second wave.

Source: MoPH

16 Days of Activism: Throughout the global campaign for 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence from 25 November to 10 December, the United Nations in Afghanistan is calling on everyone - national, provincial and local authorities, community and religious leaders, and individual Afghans – to increase efforts to prevent and redress violence against women and girls. This is particularly important in the context of COVID-19 where monitoring by UNAMA suggests that violence against women and girls has increased, just as it has become more difficult for victims to report crimes and access safety and justice. According to a new report released on 7 December by UNAMA and the UN Human Rights Office, Afghan women and girls are being failed by the country’s justice system with their access to justice for crimes of violence remaining tenuous.