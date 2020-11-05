Afghanistan: Strategic Situation Report: COVID-19, No. 83 (5 November 2020)

Situation Overview:

Global Update: According to John Hopkins University, the number of people worldwide who have died with COVID-19 has passed 1.2 million, with many regions still reporting surging numbers of new infections. The pandemic has now spread to 190 countries with over 48 million confirmed cases, as of 5 November. Since early September, the incidence of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Afghanistan’s neighbour, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been increasing gradually, reaching more than 50,000 new cases (600 cases per million population) and 2,500 new deaths in the past week.

MOPH Figures: MoPH data shows that 41,814 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID19. Some 34,362 people have recovered, and 1,548 people have died - 77 of whom are healthcare workers. 123,965 people out of a population of 37.6 million have been tested. Afghanistan has a test-positivity-rate – positive tests as a percentage of total tests – of more than 33 per cent, suggesting overall under-testing of potential cases. The majority of recorded deaths were men between the ages of 50 and 79. Men account for more than 69 per cent of the total COVID-19 confirmed cases in the MOPH data, although this may be the result of over-representation of men in testing. Due to limited public health resources and testing capacity, lack of people coming forward for testing, as well as the absence of a national death register, confirmed cases of and deaths from COVID-19 are likely to be under-reported overall in Afghanistan. Stigma is considered a major factor in people choosing not to get tests and risk communications work is critical to turning this around. Furthermore, WHO notes that the official numbers reported by MOPH are likely not capturing the full scale of the situation since testing remains limited to only the most severe cases. WHO warns that widespread complacency and failure to follow public health advice is creating grave risks in the community with people generally not observing physical distancing or mask wearing protocols.

Second Wave: Following two months of consistently lower confirmed COVID-19 cases, MoPH tracking data is beginning to reflect anecdotal reports of a recent uptick in cases, with 86 new COVID-19 cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to WHO, in the past 7 days, there has been a 10 per cent increase in the number of deaths reported regionally compared to the previous week. As the winter months approach, the spike in new cases suggest a second wave of the pandemic is either looming or has already begun. While the official numbers are not yet at the same level as the May/June peak, when taken together with reports of increased hospitalisations for COVID-19-like symptoms, the need for vigilance should be reinforced. The roll out of the annual influenza vaccination across Afghanistan will be more important than ever to help the health system manage the rise in COVID-19 cases. Increasing influenza vaccine coverage can reduce the strain on the health care system and free-up limited health resources to focus on treating more severe cases of COVID-19. Public health experts strongly urge the public to adhere to physical distancing, mask wearing, good hygiene, hand washing and other proven strategies that mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission amid this second wave.

Ongoing Needs: The operating context continues to be impacted by worsening insecurity, on top of the risks associated with COVID-19. While responding to COVID-19, humanitarian partners are also mobilising to respond to needs in southern Afghanistan where at least 11,00 displaced people have been confirmed as being in humanitarian need as a result of conflict. The conflict has also resulted in a surge in trauma cases and has stretched hospitals in Hilmand, Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces to capacity. Furthermore, attacks on health facilities during fighting are particularly worrying with WHO reporting that 15 health facilities have been targeted in Hilmand alone. One hospital and three health facilities are reportedly closed in Kandahar province due to active fighting and the risk of IEDs making it difficult for health staff to access the clinics. The closure of health clinics across the three provinces due to insecurity is directly affecting close to 150,000 people. COVID-19 awareness raising and community engagement work is being incorporated into this response due to the increased risks facing people who are displaced and living in crowded conditions without proper access to hygiene facilities. For more information, please see the latest OCHA Flash Update.

Health Services: Hospitals and clinics continue to report challenges maintaining or expanding their facilities’ capacity to treat patients with COVID-19, as well as maintaining essential health services, especially in areas of active conflict. WHO notes that when health systems are under stress, as is being seen in Afghanistan, both direct mortality from the outbreak and indirect mortality from vaccine-preventable and treatable conditions increase dramatically. WHO also stresses the need to balance the demands of responding directly to COVID-19, with simultaneously engaging in strategic planning and coordinated action to maintain essential health service delivery, mitigating against the risk of system collapse.

More than 9 per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. Health facilities across the country continue to report shortfalls in PPE, medical supplies and equipment, further challenging their capacity to treat COVID-19 patients. In support of the Government, humanitarian partners have provided tens of thousands of pieces of PPE and several thousand items of life-saving medical equipment to the Ministry of Public Health. Additionally, frontline NGO workers are set to receive new deliveries of PPE – including both surgical and N95 masks, face shields and shoe covers – from WHO over the coming weeks. So far, through support of the European Commission Humanitarian Aid Office (ECHO), WHO has delivered more than 520,000 PPE items to frontline NGO workers in Afghanistan since the start of the pandemic. With a second wave of the gathering pace globally, there is an urgent need to ensure a rapid distribution of medical and protective equipment to all corners of the country.

While 14 laboratories are now operating in Afghanistan, the capacity of these facilities remains limited and stocks of supplies have periodically run out. Humanitarian partners urge the Government to ensure laboratories are appropriately equipped and that procured supplies go to under-resourced health centres in a transparent manner, so that life-saving support can be delivered to those most in need.

Socio-economic impacts: Average prices for key commodities remain elevated above pre-COVID levels while purchasing power has diminished. According to WFP’s latest market monitoring, the average wheat flour price (low price and high price) increased by more than 10 per cent between 14 March and 4 November, while the cost of pulses, sugar, cooking oil and rice (low quality) increased by 23 per cent, 19 per cent, 29 per cent, and 21 per cent, respectively, over the same period. This price increase is accompanied by declining purchasing power of casual labourers and pastoralists – which have deteriorated by 9 per cent and 13 per cent respectively (compared to 14 March).