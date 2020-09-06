Afghanistan: Strategic Situation Report: COVID-19, No. 74 (6 September 2020)

Key Messages: UPDATED

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 38,398 (as of 2pm, 6 September. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 1,409

• Samples tested: 104,575 Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, maintaining essential health services, public complacency, sustained prevention and mitigation measures, messaging and rumour management.

Situation Overview: UPDATED

MoPH data shows that 38,398 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID19. Some 30,537 people have recovered, and 1,409 people have died - 72 of whom are healthcare workers.

Almost 10 per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. 104,575 people out of a population of 37.6 million have been tested. The majority of the deaths were people between the ages of 50 and 79.

Men in this age group represent half of all COVID-19-related deaths. Men account for 70 per cent of the total COVID-19 confirmed cases, although this may be the result of over-representation of men in testing. Due to limited public health resources and testing capacity, as well as the absence of a national death register, confirmed cases of and deaths from COVID-19 are likely under-reported overall in Afghanistan. Kabul remains the most affected part of the country in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Hirat, Balkh, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces.

Complacency and failure to follow public health advice is creating grave risks in the community, with people generally not observing physical distancing protocols. Recent conflict in the north-east and flooding in the centre and east of the country has affected and displaced thousands of households. Compliance with COVID-19 preventative measures is challenging for the majority of those affected, exposing them to heightened risk of infection and transmission. Risk communications messaging to these groups is critical.

Hospitals and clinics continue to report challenges maintaining or expanding their facilities’ capacity to treat patients with COVID-19 as well as maintaining essential health services. In Afghanistan, there has been a general decrease of 30 to 40 per cent in the utilisation of essential health services. Meanwhile, mobile health team consultations between April and July increased by 83 per cent compared to the same period last year. WHO emphasises that infection prevention and control need to be improved in health facilities to encourage people to return to health services safely