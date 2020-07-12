Afghanistan: Strategic Situation Report: COVID-19, No. 61 (12 July 2020)

Key Messages:

• People confirmed to have COVID-19: 34,451 (as of 2pm, 12 July. Source: Afghanistan Ministry of Public Health - MoPH)

• Deaths from COVID-19: 1,010

• Samples tested: 79,732

Key concerns: Border crossing areas, in-country testing capacity, protective equipment for frontline workers, commodity prices, messaging and rumour management, international air services

Situation Overview MoPH data shows that 34,451 people across all 34 provinces in Afghanistan are now confirmed to have COVID19. Some 21,216 people have recovered and 1,010 people have died (56 of whom are healthcare workers). 79,732 people out of a population of 37.6 million have been tested. 10 per cent of the total confirmed COVID-19 cases are among healthcare staff. Due to limited public health resources and testing capacity, as well as the absence of a national death register, confirmed cases of and deaths from COVID-19 are likely to be under reported overall in Afghanistan. Different COVID-19 models show that the peak for the COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan is expected between late July and early August, creating grave implications for Afghanistan’s economy and people’s well-being.

Hospitals and clinics continue to report challenges maintaining or expanding their facilities’ capacity to treat patients with COVID-19. These challenges are related to the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), testing kits and medical supplies, as well as the limited number of trained staff – further exacerbated by the number of frontline staff falling ill. Humanitarian partners urge the Government of Afghanistan to ensure healthcare staff have adequate personal protection and to share distribution plans for existing stocks of medical equipment and PPE with humanitarian partners. Current laboratory capacity in Afghanistan remains limited. There continues to be an urgent need for increased laboratory supplies, as well as to strengthen human capacity and operational support.