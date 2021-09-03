Afghanistan: Staying and delivering to women and girls

The world has read the headlines and seen the photographs of the rapidly evolving political situation. The volatile situation is constantly being assessed as the safety of staff and partners is a priority.

While there are a great many unknowns, here’s what is not in doubt: The progress Afghanistan has made in dramatically lowering maternal mortality with greater access to skilled care before, during and after delivery must not be erased or eroded.

UNFPA with its national implementing partners is on the ground working to ensure access to life-saving reproductive health services, supplies and medicines for all. Currently, UNFPA is supporting 171 family health houses, which supported more than 11,000 safe deliveries last year and continue to provide maternal health services in remote areas. Three mobile health teams are providing reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health services. UNFPA’s Midwifery Help Line is providing remote support to midwives to help women give birth safely. And youth health corners and Youth Health Lines are providing health services and information to young people.

Guided by the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence, UNFPA is committed to delivering in Afghanistan, with our response grounded in our mission to uphold the rights of girls and women, who must be part of any humanitarian response.