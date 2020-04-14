Afghanistan: Stay and Deliver – What Humanitarians Need to Respond to C-19 in Afghanistan (05 April 2020)

The outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 will not only significantly affect the broader Afghan population but also continue to impact the humanitarian response and humanitarian actors. This Stay and Deliver document will outline what mechanisms/support humanitarian actors, especially NGOs, in Afghanistan require in order to stay and deliver their programming in a safe and secure manner despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Requirements considered as ‘essential’ are prioritized over those considered ‘good to have’. The status update adds another layer of prioritization, with requirements ‘Initial Phase’ prioritized over ‘work in progress’ and ‘achieved’.