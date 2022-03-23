Afghanistan: Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell on restrictions to the return to school

The European Union strongly deplores the decision by the Taliban de facto authorities not to allow female students from 6th grade upwards to return to school.

Today’s announcement is a major setback for women’s and girls’ rights and public participation in Afghanistan. Access to education for all is a fundamental right, enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and essential to building a prosperous and self-reliant Afghanistan. This decision is contrary to the previous statements by the Taliban where they had assured the Afghan people of their commitment to the right of education for all Afghan citizens.

The European Union expects from the Taliban de facto authorities to honour their commitments to the Afghan people and to immediately ensure that all Afghans, girls and women, boys and men, can return to school. It is the actions of the Taliban and not their promises that matter, both in the eyes of the Afghan people and the international community.

Nabila MASSRALI(link sends e-mail)

Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

+32 (0) 2 29 88093

+32 (0) 460 79 52 44

Xavier CIFRE QUATRESOLS(link sends e-mail)

EEAS Press Officer

+32 2 297 35 82

+32 460 75 51 56