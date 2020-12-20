Afghanistan: Standard Education in Emergencies (EiE) Costing Framework

Introduction

In line with the standardisation objective of the Education in Emergencies (EiE) Working Group (WG) 2019, a standardised costing framework was developed to help partners in effective and efficient EiE/CBE1 programming and implementation. The framework is also meant to support scalability and quality of EiE services.

This costing framework takes the EiE standard package and calculates minimum and maximum costs for the delivery of that package, to guide donors, NGOs and the MoE with regard to appropriate costs for the delivery of standard activities. This first standard EiE Standards Costing Framework will apply to all new MoUs soon after the standard costing framework has been approved by the MoE in Jan 2020, and will be effective for two years (2020-2021) thereafter, whereupon it will be reviewed and if necessary revised via the EiE WG. New projects may have costs which exceed the maximum if they also deliver value-added components. However, these value-added inputs and their associated costs must be distinguished in project budgets and discussed with the MoE for approval. This will ensure that when EiE classes transfer to MoE oversight, they will be sustainable and affordable.. Of the total programme costs, at least 70% should be project costs, no more than 23% administrative costs, and no more than 7% overhead costs.

This narrative document is a reflection of the EiE Minimum Costing Framework. 2 Through a consultative process with the members of the EiE Costing Taskforce, EiE implementing partners,

Ministry of Education and EiEWG members, the costing ranges have been agreed in the EiE costing workshop to reflect the actual costs of EiE service delivery based on the experience of implementers and the MoE. Following review by the Ministry of Education, costing taskforce, EiE Working Group and Advisory Strategic Group (ASG), this Costing Framework will be formally submitted for approval by the Ministry of Education.