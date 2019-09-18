18 Sep 2019

Afghanistan - Social unrest (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 September 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original

  • On 17 September, at least 48 people were killed and 80 wounded (including a number of children) in two separate attacks in Afghanistan.

  • Bombings took place in Kabul, and in Charikar (the capital of Parwan province, just North of Kabul). The Taliban claimed responsibility for both incidents.

  • Attacks intensify, as the country prepares for presidential elections on 28 September. The first half of 2019 saw a continued high number of civilian casualties, with more than 3,800 people killed or injured.

  • DG ECHO supports trauma care and emergency medical aid for victims of violence and civil conflict.

