Afghanistan - Social unrest (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 September 2019)

On 17 September, at least 48 people were killed and 80 wounded (including a number of children) in two separate attacks in Afghanistan.

Bombings took place in Kabul, and in Charikar (the capital of Parwan province, just North of Kabul). The Taliban claimed responsibility for both incidents.

Attacks intensify, as the country prepares for presidential elections on 28 September. The first half of 2019 saw a continued high number of civilian casualties, with more than 3,800 people killed or injured.