Afghanistan Social Cohesion and Reconciliation Index 2021 - Evidence-based policy recommendations to address emerging challenges in Afghanistan

This report encompasses a series of research briefs, aiming to inform policy and programme design with a quantitative evidence basis. It is divided into six topics, each of which tackles a specific programmatic issue. Each contains a visual summary of results, a discussion of the findings and relevant recommendations, and can be disseminated separately or as part of the complete report.

The research addresses atrocity prevention and, separately, effective government control, presenting programmatic possibilities for prevention or early warning and response, given the current escalation of violence, and the volatile status of control. The study also examines aspects of community security, food security and mental health, outlining programmatic and policy implications for building Afghanistan's citizens' resilience at a time when climate and conflict-related adversities remain prevalent. Further, it investigates the rights and inclusion of women and girls, and probes the future political configurations that are accepted by Afghans, proposing points of policy and programmatic relevance, in view of the current political negotiations.