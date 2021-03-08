Afghanistan
Afghanistan - Snow avalanche (AMD, CatNat, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 March 2021)
- A snow avalanche, caused by rising temperatures, occurred in Badakhshan Province (in the far north-eastern part of Afghanistan) on 4 March, causing casualties and damage.
- As of 8 March, media report, 15 fatalities, five people injured and several people missing in a mining area located in Zarandab Village (Raghistan District, Badakhshan Province).
- Over the next 24 hours, rain mixed with snow is forecast for the Badakhshan Province.