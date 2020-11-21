Afghanistan: Snapshot of Population Movements - January to October 2020 (As of 19 Nov 2020)

In 2020, displacement due to ongoing conflict and natural disasters is continuing to drive humanitarian needs in Afghanistan. Almost 286,000 people have left their homes this year due to fighting. Many of these people remain displaced across the country, as conflict and poverty prevent them from returning to their areas of origin. In addition to this, close to 678,000 people have returned from neighbouring countries to Afghanistan so far this year including 672,000 from Iran, and 6,400 from Pakistan. Some 6,000 people has also been deported from Turkey in 2020, while a small number also returned from Europe. The 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview estimates that close to a million people on the move will need humanitarian assistance by the end of the year.